Donald Morrison: Is America ceding the high ground by supplying Ukraine with cluster munitions?

The war in Ukraine reached a turning point the other day, and not a good one. For the first time since Russia invaded that country nearly 18 months ago, Ukrainian forces used U.S.-supplied cluster munitions.
Those are bombs and artillery shells that split open in mid-air and spray a vast area with smaller explosive devices. Which, in turn, are especially useful against entrenched infantry soldiers — a problem facing Ukraine right now.
Its long-awaited counteroffensive has been progressing more slowly than expected, partly because Russian troops are holed up in fortified trenches. Cluster munitions could help turn the tide.
But there’s another problem. Military and human rights experts estimate that anywhere from 10 to 40 percent of the smaller bombs don’t explode on impact. Many of these bomblets linger for months, even years. They go off under the feet of friendly troops and the plows of civilians long after the enemy is gone.
Cluster weapons from the wars in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and the Balkans are still killing and maiming people every year. In 2021, a coalition of human rights groups examined 141 delayed cluster-bomb explosions. They found that 97 percent of the victims were civilians. Two-thirds of those were children, who often mistake the little bomblets for toys.
Such tragedies help explain why 123 countries entered a 2008 international agreement foreswearing the use of cluster munitions. Since then, 99 percent of world stockpiles have been destroyed.
Sadly, the U.S., Russia and Ukraine have not signed the deal. But many of our NATO allies have, and therein lies a third problem.
The treaty limits a signatory’s ability to provide military aid to any country that does use banned weapons. Several of those countries, including members of NATO, have been sending help to Ukraine.
Though they’ve been largely silent on the recent U.S. move, it’s possible that some of our allies could choose to honor the treaty. In any case, the issue presents an unwanted complication in the difficult but so-far successful U.S. effort to rally NATO to Ukraine’s side.
That success, of course, has much to do with America’s longtime domination of NATO, which we essentially invented. Still, we were for decades unable to persuade some of Russia’s close neighbors to join the club.
The Ukraine war put an end to that. Finland and Sweden are now members, and Ukraine is banging on the door. That’s a setback for Russia and a win for U.S. leadership.
Still, I can’t help but wonder if the recent popularity of NATO reflects something else: a quiet respect for the oft-derided American obsession with spreading democracy and decency.
The decency piece makes the cluster munitions debate especially difficult. Both sides have a compelling case.
Cluster weapons are more effective in situations like Ukraine’s than nearly all practical alternatives. The U.S. says the “dud” rate on its cluster weapons is only 2.35 percent, vs. an estimated 40 percent for Russia’s, which has been using them in Ukraine for months.
If Ukraine wins, the U.S. has promised to help clean up the duds. If Russian prevails, the resulting crimes against decency would likely be worse than anything cluster bombs could wreak.
And yet. Supplying banned weapons to Ukraine may undermine a larger U.S. objective: preservation of the “rules-based international order” — that postwar, largely American-designed web of treaties, commercial agreements and similar mechanisms for preserving the peace. If we ask other countries to follow the rules, we should too.
In addition, cluster munitions are inconsistent with other admirable things the U.S. claims to stand for, from human rights to children’s rights to... yes, that decency thing.
Betraying our principles is not a good look. It plays into the hands of enemies like Russia and other countries (plus some homegrown critics), who like to paint us as hegemonic hypocrites.
America is better than that. We led the postwar push for agreements to control the spread of nuclear arms. We championed a 1980 United Nations protocol banning certain anti-personnel mines, booby traps, incendiary devices and laser weapons.
We also helped craft the post-World War I treaties that banned one of history’s most inhumane weapons: poison gas, which caused grisly death and suffering on a massive scale in the cause of — guess what? — attacking fortified trenches.
Sure, American forces have cheated on that ban a few times, notably in Vietnam. But just last week, the U.S. destroyed the last chemical weapons in its stockpile.
If we can do all that, we can give up cluster munitions. Sure, there are strong arguments in favor of using them, as there were with atomic bombs and poison gas.
But weapons like these come with a price in human suffering that no nation, no American, no person of conscience should be willing to accept.