Donald Morrison: In Kafka’s America, it's a black and white reality

When Gregor Samsa woke one morning from unsettling dreams, he found himself transformed in his bed from white to black.
In the bathroom mirror, he saw that his pale face had darkened considerably, his blond hair had become black and kinky. Same for the stubble on his face, which made shaving a hassle.
Greg phoned his fiancée, who suggested he see a doctor. At the hospital, he was asked several times to prove that he had medical insurance, which Black Americans are only half as likely to possess as whites are.
The doctor told him there was, alas, no cure for his condition. Also, that as a Black male he was now at higher risk of diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease and tuberculosis, as well as prostate and colorectal cancers. His life expectancy had dropped overnight by seven years.
He came away with new vaccinations for COVID and monkeypox (Blacks are unusually vulnerable to those afflictions) and a diuretic for his soaring blood pressure. The doctor blamed that problem on the stress of Greg’s recent transformation but added that 75 percent of midlife Black males suffer from hypertension, vs. 50 percent of their white counterparts.
Greg arrived late for work. His boss said nothing but moved him to the back office instead of his usual customer-facing duties. At least he still had a job. The unemployment rate for Black American males is usually double that of whites. Moreover, only 8 percent of jobs in white-collar professions are filled by Blacks, fewer still in the managerial ranks.
That may have something do with the U.S. education system. Though segregation was outlawed in 1954, half of all students attend predominantly white or black schools. The latter receive at least $2,200 a year less per student in funding. Perhaps as a result, only 26 percent of Blacks receive college degrees, compared to 36 percent of whites
After work, Greg kept a date with his fiancée to look at a house for sale. They loved it as soon as they walked in the door. The seller, however, eyed them warily and said they probably couldn’t afford the place, let alone obtain financing.
Greg called his bank and explained the situation. He was relieved to hear that his credit rating was still sufficient — as it is for half of white borrowers, though only 20 percent of Black ones.
The loan officer also told him that Black mortgage applicants nationwide are more than twice as likely to be turned down than whites are. Traditionally, that was because the only neighborhoods they could afford were often “red-lined” by mortgage lenders, bereft of parks and shopping, and blighted by expressways and Interstates. Nowadays, the problem likely has more to do with median Black income, which is two-thirds that of whites. Household wealth, a mere one-tenth.
Driving to a restaurant, Greg and his fiancée were stopped by police for a broken taillight. He got a ticket, his first ever. He’d been stopped before, but the officers were usually polite.
Over dinner, his fiancée said she’d just read about a poll showing that only 7 percent of Americans think interracial marriage is good for society. She’d also heard a news report that some Republican politicians and at least one Supreme Court justice want to reverse the 1967 decision legalizing interracial marriage. She suggested moving up their wedding date.
On the way home, Greg was again stopped by police. They accused him of possessing drugs, an offense for which blacks are four times more likely to be arrested than blacks. This time, he raised a fuss.
So, they shot him.
That happens twice as often to Blacks as to whites. The same disparity applies to killings by police. Accordingly, Greg died.
As did the other Gregor Samsa, the one whose shortened life ends in misery after he is transformed into a cockroach in one of the most famous novels of all time, Franz Kafka’s 1915 “Metamorphosis.”
Because that’s what happens when a society has been conditioned — indeed, structured — to treat one group of its people like cockroaches.