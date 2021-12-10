Donald Morrison: Let’s go wash our mouths out with soap, Brandon

Maybe I’m just getting old, but it seems as if our country is sinking into a swamp of crude and offensive language. Films, cable TV, novels, popular music and everyday conversation are throbbing with rudeness, four-letter words and crass insults.
Now, one of our major political parties appears to have adopted offensive language as a policy. At a NASCAR race two months ago, supporters of that party began chanting the F-word in reference to our president. A TV commentator, either appalled or clueless, said they were surely just shouting, “Let’s go Brandon,” to cheer a driver of that name. Ear-witnesses say otherwise.
Since then, supporters of said political party have been repeating the Brandon chant — both the sanitized version and the original one, with the F-word intact — at sporting events and political rallies. Also in letters to the editor, social media posts, a new Brandon-themed gift shop in Attleboro, and even on the floors of Congress. Party loyalists now call our president “Brandon,” with the F-word clearly implied.
Within a five-minute drive of my Berkshire hamlet, I can see several flags and lawn signs that make gleeful use of the F-word to assault the president and, inevitably, the eyes of passersby.
I was going to raise this matter with town officials, but I suspect they are powerless to intervene. After all, the Supreme Court has upheld the use of offensive signs and slogans, by marching Nazis as well as Vietnam War protesters. Obscenity seems to be an equal-opportunity employee.
Fine by me, but the First Amendment doesn’t make those displays any less offensive — or destructive to the fabric of civilized society. That fabric is clearly fraying. A 2019 survey for the public relations firm Weber Shandwick found that 93 percent of Americans believe incivility is increasing. I’m surprised the number was so low.
I also worry about the example we’re setting for our children. The hardest thing I had to learn in my earliest years was how to control my temper, hold my tongue and keep my nose from getting bloodied. Today, we seem to be telling kids they can be as obnoxious as they want.
And as hypocritical. I suspect that many of the adults who employ obscenity for political purposes are the same ones who ban books from schools and libraries over offensive language. Don’t want to corrupt those young minds, do we?
Of course we don’t, but it’s a bit late. School-age kids spend an average of seven hours a day consuming video and other online content. Much of it contains violent acts and words — which, various studies have found, desensitize kids to violence, reduce their empathy toward others and increase the likelihood of violent behavior later in life.
Even among adults, a 2011 University of Bristol survey showed that violent language, and especially swear words, increase anger and stress levels among those who hear them. I suspect that social media companies have built such findings into their algorithms to promote engagement and slanging matches.
In the Weber Shandwick survey, six in 10 respondents said they want social media to take a larger role in reversing that situation. A similar percentage believe that federal, state and local governments should step in.
What might authorities do? Maybe sanction social media companies that encourage or merely tolerate profanity and rudeness. Or reinstate rules against obscenity on broadcast outlets. Or teach dispute resolution in schools, along with the proper way to debate and persuade. Or introduce civility training in the workplace.
At the very least, somebody should disseminate tips on how to handle obnoxious encounters — by, for instance, keeping your cool, being polite, seeking common ground, asking opponents to elaborate on their views, listening respectfully and, if things get heated, walking away. And, of course, avoiding all mention of what comedian George Carlin famously called the “seven dirty words you can never say on television.” (You can look them up. Not you, kids.)
First Amendment purists would argue that they have every right to use offensive words. To which my mother would say there are many things you are permitted to do that you shouldn’t, if you have any sense. She reinforced her point once by washing my mouth out with soap. Even back then, I thought that only happened in comic strips.
I’m no fan of censorship or social engineering. But, if we don’t start cleaning up our public discourse, we risk losing the veneer of civility — that useful laminate of grace and patriotism — that has held this country together for centuries.
Whatever it takes, and despite the objections of partisan profaners, we need to banish obscene, offensive and violent language from political discussion. If we don’t, we’re F-worded.