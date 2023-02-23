Donald Morrison: Why are men falling behind women in society? It's all in their heads

Don’t tell my kids, but I was a juvenile delinquent.
My career as a teenager included arrests for vandalism, underage drinking, disturbing the peace and driving under the influence of wild and crazy friends.
Instead of filing charges, the police in my town would simply call our dads to come collect us. The cops, many of them parents themselves, seemed to know what our problem was: an underdeveloped prefrontal cortex.
I’ll get to that in a minute. First, let’s talk about America’s man problem, a subject I’ve addressed in this space before.
Males today, especially younger ones, are more likely than ever to be jobless, homeless or incarcerated. They have vastly higher rates of cancer, heart disease, car accidents, alcoholism, suicides and drug-related fatalities — those “deaths of despair” — than women do.
Women, meanwhile, are doing just fine, thank you. Girls perform better than ever in elementary and secondary school, far better than boys. What we used to call “coeds” now account for nearly two-thirds of college students, up from barely half a few decades ago. Women are rising in the workplace, and the longstanding wage gap between genders is narrowing.
Why are men falling behind? The answer depends on your politics.
The left blames “toxic masculinity,” a supposedly innate male tendency toward violence and misogyny that’s increasingly out of place in our “Me Too” era. The right cites the rise of feminism and political correctness, along with the disappearance of traditional values and role models.
More likely, the sorry state of males is a result of changes in the U.S. job market, as it moves away from brawn toward brains. Improved education and employment prospects for women have meant fewer openings, as well as harder climbs, for men.
I think something else is going on, a problem my local cops seemed to sense even back in the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll: Boys are a horror show.
Research implicates the prefrontal cortex. That’s a region of the brain responsible for such high-level functions as attention, impulse control, judgment and planning. We now know that the prefrontal cortex develops more slowly in males than in females. By middle school, the gap can be as much as three years.
That disparity may explain why boys are twice as likely as girls to be diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Also, why male teens are more prone to acting out, taking unwise risks, defaulting to violence when frustrated and getting expelled from school.
Such developmental differences are apparently why girls perform better in school than boys. Sometimes the guys never catch up, becoming convinced that the credential-focused, white-collar world is stacked against them.
How do we fix that? More male teachers and better counselling for boys would help. So might a shift in popular culture — like to one that has embraced women’s empowerment — to reinforce the idea that real men get educated, act responsibly and take care of business.
Also, take care of others. Some of the future’s most promising employment categories will be in traditionally “female” fields like nursing, child care, elder care and education. No compelling reason men can’t thrive there, aside from gender stereotypes.
We should also address the prefrontal cortex problem directly. In his widely reviewed new book, “Of Boys and Men,” sociologist Richard V. Reeves of the Brookings Institution suggests that more boys be “redshirted” — allowed to start elementary school a year later than girls do.
In some places where that idea has been tried, Reeves reports, boys often have better test scores and graduation rates. He believes those gains can become permanent, eventually paying off in higher incomes, better lives and fewer “deaths of despair.”
None of these measures will, by themselves, solve America’s man problem. Too complex, too systemic, too political. Nor should we forget that males still dominate the upper ranks of business and government, or that the wage gap is still with us. The fight for gender equality is far from over.
But maybe it’s time we broaden that campaign to include our left-behind boys. Both sexes are born with a biological disadvantage — the career-hobbling fact of childbirth for girls, the prefrontal cortex problem for boys.
Much has been written about accommodating the former, and perhaps we can make progress on the latter by throwing some imagination at it — like a delay in the school starting age. That measure alone might have saved me a carload of teenage angst — and my dad a few too many trips to the police station.