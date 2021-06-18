Careful readers will recall that I ended last week’s column on a cliffhanger. I owe you a resolution.
I had just told my wife that upon my death, I want her to turn me into a nonfungible token. NFTs, as they’re known, are assets based on cryptocurrency technology. They’ve been fetching extraordinary prices. But, I suspected she didn’t want to wait for that windfall and was plotting my early demise.
Well, it was all a misunderstanding. I had not yet informed her that she would be responsible for making me digital, since I wouldn’t be around to do it myself. And neither of us had a clue about how NFTs are created.
We agreed to wait.
But, the experience got me thinking. Why not now? After all, an NFT is basically a digital file, like a tweet or a cellphone photo. How hard could this be?
Harder than expected, but I am pleased to report that I have accomplished it. In so doing, I have joined the rarefied ranks of nonfungible token creators, a cohort that likely includes geeks in basements all over the Berkshires — as well as Joe Exotic, the disgraced ex-star of the Netflix series “Tiger King” who now sells NFT artwork from his jail cell.
Also Tim Berners-Lee, the English computer scientist who invented the World Wide Web in 1989. Berners-Lee is putting an NFT of his code for the first-ever web browser up for auction at Sotheby’s next week. He may have been inspired by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who recently sold an NFT of his first-ever tweet for $2.9 million.
With dreams of avarice dancing in my head, I set out to learn how an asset becomes an NFT. The first hurdle is money. There are a number of costs involved, including “gas” fees to fund the process of giving your digital file its unique code. These can be paid only in digital currency.
So, I went online, found a provider of digital wallets, created one for myself, and bought the recommended $100 worth of Ethereum. That’s the second-biggest cryptomoolah, after Bitcoin, and a favorite of NFT creators. Like me.
Conveniently, I was able to use a credit card for the transaction. My bank rejected it as suspicious. After some pleading, the sale went through. But, the currency had fluctuated in the meantime, and the digital wallet provider added its own fees. I ended up spending $106 for about $90 worth of Ethereum. Digital dreams don’t come cheap.
Next, I needed a “platform,” i.e., a full-service website that would transform my asset into a nonfungible token, put it on display, handle the sale and deposit the proceeds in my digital wallet.
I wanted to go with SuperRare, the platform that Time magazine, my former employer, used in March to sell NFTs of four memorable covers for a total of $446,000. But, SuperRare accepts fewer than 1 percent of submissions. I couldn’t hope to make the cut.
Instead, I went with the biggest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, which has a novice-friendly website. Alas, images of future corpses like mine don’t seem to be its strong suit. OpenSea seems to prefer kitschy artwork, electronic music and, interestingly, original manuscripts.
Eureka! Or rather, Ethereum! I chose to list my original manuscript for last week’s column about NFTs. I figured that if Hollywood likes movies about Hollywood, the cryptocommunity would love this.
To enhance its value further, I updated, expanded and signed the two-page document, in ink. I took a cellphone photo and sent it to OpenSea. Moments later, it was a certified, one-of-a-kind, nonfungible token.
And not a moment too soon. Sales of NFTs have been falling, from $176 million a week in May to less than $9 million now, according to the data firm NonFungible. Average sales prices have plunged from $4,000 to around $1,000. The market, as they say on Wall Street, is maturing.
I had no idea what my masterpiece might be worth. So, instead of setting a fixed price for it, I decided to hold an auction. It ends at 11:59 p.m. June 23. You can make a bid at OpenSea.io. Search for “Don Morrison,” hit enter and scroll down. Proceeds will go to an appropriate charity: Report for America.
I am already enriched by my acquisition of the potentially lucrative know-how to sell nonfungible tokens of nearly anything. Better yet: To assure my wife’s financial security, she needs me … alive.
I’ve also figured out the reason for this whole NFT, Bitcoin, cryptocurrency mania thing. It’s not about speculation or amusement. It’s about the wallets, the platforms and, especially, the fees.
After all, the people who get richest in a gold rush aren’t the miners. They’re the folks who sell the shovels.