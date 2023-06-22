Donald Morrison: The awful, seductive power of the new

A routine news item in these pages caught my eye the other day. The town of Cheshire, at its annual meeting, decided to spend $177,000 on a new highway excavator.
I’m not precisely sure what that is (a tool for unearthing ancient roads?), but I was intrigued to read that a sizeable minority of residents at the meeting voted against the proposal.
Cheshire, they complained, had spent nearly $500,000 in recent years on the purchase of maintenance vehicles, some of which had turned out to be disappointing.
Municipal vehicles do not come cheap. We’re talking up to $60,000 for a police car, $200,000 for a dump truck, $400,000 for a front-loading garbage can picker-upper (less for used models, of course, and some jurisdictions now lease instead of own).
Demand for these items is soaring. Equipment bought in the era of low interest rates needs replacing, rising property prices are pushing up tax revenues in some places, and the relentless processes of weather, worsened by climate change, are creating road and other maintenance issues that must be dealt with.
Analysts at Mordor Intelligence predict annual growth rates for the town vehicle industry of around 8 percent over the next few years (substantially higher than for the passenger car business), with heavy foreign demand pushing up prices in the U.S. No wonder those voters in Cheshire are grumbling.
I can’t assess the strength of their case, but do I share their unease. Just bought an SUV to replace my aging battle wagon. The new one cost a bundle, but it has lots of high-tech bells and whistles. Sure, I don’t really need them all and haven’t figured out how to use most. But the car looks terrific, and I’m sure people all over the Berkshires will be impressed when they see me in it.
Much like town officials who order highway excavators, I have a weakness for the new, the shiny, the technologically advanced. I currently own three toaster ovens, each one more sophisticated than the last. Oddly, only the very oldest can make a decent slice of toast. My new car might well come with a toaster, but I haven’t finished reading the brick-thick owner’s manual.
I also have closets full of coffee makers, vacuum cleaners, computer peripherals. I buy new ones regularly, since they look cool and are way more advanced. But I keep the outmoded ones, which are generally easier to use and more effective at simple chores. Also, some charity shops and transfer stations frown on taking electro-mechanical relics. Our planet is knee-deep in such detritus.
Mostly, though, I have a hard time throwing away things that still work.
That’s not very American of me. We here in the land of plenty tend to jettison old items when new ones become available — cars, cellphones, politicians — even when the replacements aren’t significantly better. We have made an industry out of newness.
Economists call it planned obsolescence — designing products so they become obsolete, faulty, unfashionable or otherwise unwanted after a predetermined period. Another word for the phenomenon is stupidity.
In his 1951 science-fiction short story, “Superiority,” the great Arthur C. Clarke tells how a military superpower loses an interplanetary war because it keeps developing ever-better weapons and abandoning the previous versions. Its weaker enemy, meanwhile, continues to plug away with outmoded technologies as the superior civilization bankrupts itself on new ones.
I’m sure that $177,000 purchase will put Cheshire on the cutting edge of highway excavating technology — just as the large touch-screen media center in the middle of my new car’s dashboard is a wonder to behold, though if I don’t stop beholding it while driving, I might be sorry.
Call me an old fuddy duddy, but sometimes new isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, costly isn’t always better than affordable, advanced isn’t necessarily superior to ordinary, progress doesn’t always proceed in a straight line.
Also, more often than we think, good enough is just fine.