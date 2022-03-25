Donald Morrison: We might be done with COVID, but let's face it, COVID isn't done with us

Just when you thought it was safe to go in back in the water … oops!
That’s the first rule of monster movies. You know: “Godzilla,” “Mothra,” “Alien,” “The Blob,” “Jaws” (whose famous poster-tagline inspired my opening sentence). You think the creature is slain, but it almost always comes back for one more bite.
Same with COVID. Just days ago, it seemed, deaths were falling everywhere. Hospitals were back to normal. Kids were in school again. Adults were heading back to the workplace. Shops and theaters were full. Spring had sprung. Life was good.
Not for long. BA.2, a highly transmissible new strain of the Omicron variant, is rearing its scaly foot to stomp us. BA.2 now accounts for more than a third of new cases in the U.S., half in the Northeast and a majority globally. Those shares have been doubling every 10 days or so. Some health experts say once it gets past 60 percent in a given population, total new cases begin to rise. For Massachusetts, we’re talking next week.
And it’s our own darn fault. We let our guard down, we succumbed to COVID fatigue.
All over the U.S., people have stopped wearing masks and getting vaccinated. They’ve started shopping in crowded stores, dining indoors in crowded restaurants and swooning over superheroes in crowded movie theaters. Nearly every state and locality in the country has stopped requiring masks in public places. The federal mask mandate for commercial flights and public transportation expires April 19 and might not be renewed.
We are, in that popular phrase, done with COVID.
Well, COVID is not done with us, and this time it could be even worse.
True, the new strain does not seem to produce more serious illness than the original omicron. And vaccinations administered in the past few months do offer some protection, as do the antibodies in people who contracted COVID recently. There’s other good news: Some scientists suggest the high level of omicron infections will provide significant protection against a new sub-lineage of the variant. Meanwhile, a two-dose and booster vaccine regimen continues to provide high protection against severe illness and death, even with the omicron variant.
But the new variant is 60 percent more contagious than the last one, according to Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert. (Fauci has said he expects to see cases rise, but that he is hopeful there will not be another surge.)
And there are still tens of millions of Americans who didn’t — or won’t — get fully vaccinated, including more than one-quarter of all Berkshire residents ages 5 and up. Millions more won’t wear masks, practice social distancing or get tested.
The testing thing is especially troubling. As new cases began to fall a few months ago, demand for the highly accurate PCR test also declined. Nowadays, most testing involves the faster, cheaper antibody kits that can be administered at home.
The problem with the home option is that it’s less precise. Worse, people who turn out to be positive are less likely to report their status to health officials, especially if symptoms are mild. That reluctance results in vast undercounts of new cases, complicating public health policy and dulling what should be a sense of mounting urgency.
Increasingly, infected people don’t even bother to quarantine at home. They stagger through their days like zombies, infecting others in their path. As a result, the amount of virus in circulation could soon begin rising so fast that even vaccinated people will get sick, in greater numbers than before.
That means hospitals could become crowded again, non-COVID patients may find it harder to get care, and deaths will climb — especially in the more vulnerable corners of the population. That is pretty much what is happening in Europe, where cases — mostly involving BA.2 — are rising in at least 18 countries. Health officials there expect even worse in the weeks ahead, as millions of war-weakened refugees pour out of Ukraine.
Asia is also riddled with BA.2 hotspots, especially in China, Vietnam and South Korea. The latter now has the highest per capital rate of new COVID cases in the world, up 63 percent in the past two weeks. Cases are also up slightly in New York City and in the state of Massachusetts.
Worst of all, we’re doing almost nothing about this looming crisis. Congress last month rejected $15 billion in new COVID spending. That means free tests and vaccinations will soon end for many Americans.
Meanwhile, states, towns and employers are still loosening COVID precautions. Twelve states have even stopped daily reporting of new cases. And the World Health Organization this week identified three new COVID variants waiting in the wings.
We’ve seen this movie before. The monster we thought was dead is stirring again, and we’re walking down that dark, spooky alley without a care in the world.
But now, at least, we know what the monster really is: our own stupidity.