America is on the road again. After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, we’re out and about — commuting to work, driving to shops and restaurants, hitting the vacation trail.
And getting stuck in traffic. Welcome to the downside of normal life.
Fortunately, there is a simple solution that can reduce traffic delays, blood pressure and, more important, accidents. I’m talking about one of history’s greatest infrastructure innovations: the roundabout.
At the far end of Massachusetts, they’re called rotaries; in other parts of the country, rotundas; in still others, traffic circles. Whatever the label, you’ve probably driven on one of America’s 7,000 or so roundabouts.
If you live in the Berkshires, you may soon be seeing more of them.
Roundabouts are under consideration or construction at several of our problem intersections: in Pittsfield (near Berkshire Medical Center, also at Tyler Street and Woodlawn Avenue); in Dalton (Main and South streets); in Stockbridge (the Red Lion Inn); in Great Barrington (Routes 7 and 23); and in Williamstown (the Five Corners). The state Department of Transportation is a big funder of such projects.
With reason. Roundabouts keep traffic moving, eliminate the need for stop signs and red lights, and help prevent traffic jams. All this allows motorists to save time, gas and the planet.
Perhaps the biggest argument in favor of roundabouts is safety. They have been found to reduce both head-on and T-bone collisions. They obviate left turns, which are so dangerous that UPS and FedEx drivers go to extravagant lengths to avoid them. Roundabouts also allow motorists to make U-turns without having to confront oncoming traffic.
Researchers at Ryerson University and the University of Maine, for instance, found that replacing conventional intersections with roundabouts reduced vehicle collisions by an average of 39 percent, personal injuries by 76 percent and fatalities by 90 percent.
Studies also show that roundabouts are safer for pedestrians, since crossing distances are shorter — and traffic is slower — than at conventional intersections. It helps to have well-marked crosswalks and, between lanes, pedestrian islands.
Despite their advantages, roundabouts are not entirely popular in the U.S. Many people find them too confusing, too intimidating, too … European.
Traffic circles originated in the 18th century in Britain, where they were later adapted for the automotive age. Europe today is paved with roundabouts, as any tourist who rents a car there can attest.
American bewilderment at European traffic circles is a staple of innocents-abroad comedies and has featured in at least one episode of “The Simpsons.” A high point of the 1985 feature film “European Vacation” is the long and hilarious automotive encounter by the great Chevy Chase and his movie family with London’s Lambeth Bridge south roundabout. I used to live not far from it, so, I share his pain.
But, those round monsters are really not all that hard to master. In the U.S., there’s essentially one basic roundabout rule: yield to the left. In other words, whoever is already on the traffic circle has priority.
If you’re a little uncertain, no big deal. Roundabouts calm traffic considerably, so, there’s more room for error, more time for correction. Besides, after one or two revolutions, even novices can become experts.
If, that is, they get the chance. In many places, including a few in the Berkshires, proposed roundabouts are being fought by skeptical locals. Some don’t see the need, or prefer to spend the money elsewhere. Others are worried about learning new driving habits.
Still others may feel that their way of life is under threat from a foreign intrusion. Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time such thinking has plagued the U.S. We still don’t have universal health coverage, affordable child care, guaranteed paid leave or ubiquitous broadband. Europe does.
Roundabout skeptics may be unaware that those little circles — some only 100 feet in diameter — are not much costlier than a conventional intersection and take up about the same amount of land. Also, to the delight of abutters, roundabouts reduce traffic noise by eliminating all that starting and stopping. And crashing.
A study for the Transportation Research Board found that average levels of popular reaction to roundabout projects almost always went from mostly opposed to mostly favorable after they were actually put into service. The same thing will likely happen here.
Heck, it already has. Just ask users of Adams’ five-year-old traffic circle at Columbia and Friend streets. Complaints are rare.
Besides, there is a hidden benefit to roundabouts. They have a space in the center that’s ideal for positioning monuments and other masterworks of civic art and uplift, guaranteed to have an audience. My first candidate for such an honor would be a statue of Chevy Chase.
