Donald Morrison: For politicians, how old is too old?

Let’s face it. He’s a nice guy, but he’s too feeble, too forgetful, too darn old to hold high public office, let alone win reelection.
I’m talking, of course, about Mitch McConnell. Speaking at a press conference last week, the 80-year-old Senate minority leader paused in mid-sentence. After 20 excruciating seconds of silence, he was led away from the microphone, looking dazed and confused.
McConnell is not alone. The very next day, wheelchair-bound Democratic Sen. Diane Feinstein — she’s 90 and recovering from a serious bout of shingles — had to be nudged by a colleague to say “aye” during a committee vote.
Our current Congress — median age 59 — is the oldest in memory, for those of us who still have one. Gray hair is especially abundant on the Senate side, where one-third of occupants are over 70.
Barely two miles away, there’s an octogenarian in the White House — already the most ancient president ever — who’s prone to occasional verbal and physical stumbles. These haven’t discouraged him from seeking a second term.
His leading rival is 78, clinically obese, incapable of walking even short distances and convinced he won the last election. What a choice we face.
Senescence is our new pandemic. Median age in the U.S. just hit 39, up from 29 in 1960. The 65-and-over cohort has grown by nearly 40 percent since 2010. Assisted living facilities are overrun, hip replacements in high demand.
As medical science advances, geezers are getting ever geezier — but also healthier and more capable. I’ve somehow fallen in with a Berkshires-loving group of garrulous, well-informed 70- and-80-somethings who, despite cardiac stents and titanium joints, humble me on the tennis court and head off on 20-mile bike rides.
How old is too old? Hard to tell. Ronald Reagan, then 73, won laughs and probably the presidency when, at a 1984 debate, he declared: “I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience.”
Satchel Paige pitched until he was nearly 60 back when most people didn’t live that long. Gary Player golfed professionally into his 70s. John Goodenough won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Chemistry at age 97.
You shouldn’t assume that a politician, a newspaper columnist or anybody is over the hill just because he or she is collecting Social Security and doesn’t know a TikTok from a Tic Tac. Seniors aren’t what they used to be.
Nonetheless, youth must be served. I feel bad for my kids’ and grandkids’ generations, blessed with energy, ambition, new ideas, cool phones. Is it fair that their path be blocked by fogies from the analog era who won’t step aside?
Manor corporations require top executives to retire when they reach a certain age. Maybe the public sector should, too.
A YouGov poll last year found that most Americans like that idea, though there was no consensus on what the limits should be. Most U.S. states have mandatory retirement ages for judges, ranging from 70 to 90. Canada makes its senators step down at 75.
If that sounds too drastic, we could simply require that candidates for election to public office take cognitive exams. Those would weed out not just the old and slow, but also the young and stupid. Especially if we added a general knowledge test.
Better yet, how about we impose such requirements on voters, who keep reelecting all the dinosaurs. Sure, we’d have to avoid disenfranchising racial minorities, as happened with those notorious “literacy tests” decades ago.
But higher standards among the electorate might prevent the rise of mendacious demagogues who, as one of them confessed not long ago, love the poorly educated.
Or maybe let’s just leave well enough alone.
A few minutes after his senior moment, Mitch McConnell returned to the podium. He seemed fine. The guy in the White House is doing well, too, certainly on the economic and foreign policy fronts. His leading rival is polling so far ahead in his party’s primaries that he must be doing something right. I’m still coherent, mostly.
Indeed, Washington’s surging senility problem may solve itself. Earlier this year, Congress swore in its youngest freshman class since the age of suspenders. The group includes 18 new lawmakers under 40.
Among them is Congress’ first member of Generation Z (those born since the early 1990s): Maxwell Frost, a Democratic representative from Florida, who last week introduced a well-crafted bill to prevent renters from being mistreated by landlords.
It’s great to see young people get a chance. Let’s hope they serve long enough to make a difference. Also, to learn the value of experience and maturity.