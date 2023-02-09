Donald Morrison: Now is the pothole of our discontent

Every winter around this time, yawning chasms appear in our streets and highways.

These craters knock wheels out of alignment, fillings out of teeth, coffee out of cup holders. They send drivers swerving and swearing.

Potholes cost us a lot of money — more than $25 billion a year, according to a recent study by the American Automobile Association. They account for 11% of AAA’s winter assistance calls and send 16 million cars to the repair shop. The Federal Highway Administration says at least 55 million new holes are born every year.

Filling potholes puts a big hole in municipal finances throughout the Berkshires. Consider Pittsfield, which has fixed as many as 1,000 of these fissures in a single day during peak season. The city’s latest budget includes $300,000 for the task and related repairs, up 9.1 percent from the previous fiscal year.

What causes potholes? Water. What usually happens is that rain seeps through small cracks in the road surface and lodges in the dirt and rocks beneath. When the temperature drops, the water freezes and expands — widening the cracks like a hydraulic jack. Cars and trucks drive over the site, breaking off material from its exposed edges. Before long, you’ve got a pothole as big as the Ritz.

Prime time for these car traps is late winter and early spring, the season of daytime thaws and overnight freezes. That cycle has likely been intensified by climate change. Catnip for potholes.

The word, incidentally, dates back thousands of years, to when pot makers would clandestinely dig up clay from underneath Roman roads, infuriating centurions and charioteers. Medieval English potters apparently did the same thing, in their own language.

In the Midwest, where I grew up, we used the word “chuckhole.” That one may be derived from an old English game called “chuck-farthing,” in which competitors try to chuck farthings into a hole. Some etymologists trace the term to “chocquer,” French for “shock,” which pretty much describes the chuckhole effect.

Any way you say it, those gaping demons have been shocking us for years. You know that old Beatles song “A Day in the Life,” with the line about “4,000 holes in Blackburn, Lancashire”? Paul McCartney and John Lennon were amazed by a Jan. 17, 1967, report in Britain’s Daily Mail on Blackburn’s potholed roads.

In a 1997 episode of the TV sitcom “Seinfeld,” the hapless George (Jason Alexander) loses his treasured Phil Rizzuto keychain, a fob that emitted the sportscaster’s voice shouting his trademark “Holy Cow!” when a button was pressed. George realizes that he’d lost the item while jumping over a pothole. But when he returns, the hole has been filled. George goes off to rent a jackhammer. Jerry Seinfeld once called that episode one of the series’ best.

Jackhammers rarely feature in the repair process. Essentially, you clean out the hole, dry it and pour in a few one-inch layers of patching material. Many towns favor hot asphalt, though cold patches have their fans. Various binders and drying agents are also available.

The final step is to smooth the resulting glob, with a drum roller or a truck tire. In any case, you should leave your masterpiece slightly mounded on top, to shed water as the mixture sets.

Then do it all over again next year.

Perhaps we should look at potholes as a blessing: nature’s annual reminder of the glorious cycle of death and rebirth. Or the price we pay for living in a paradise where the glory of seasonal change is so dramatic.

Or the consequence of paving over much of the planet. Or, in the case of George, the wages of carelessness with one’s possessions — though he did have the wistful satisfaction of hearing Rizzuto’s “Holy Cow” whenever somebody drove over the patched hole.

There’s a better, simpler perspective — one that would likely win the blessing of budget directors, road maintenance crews, police departments and emergency room staff throughout the county:

Maybe we should consider potholes to be God’s way of telling us to slow down.