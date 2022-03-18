Donald Morrison: Leaders throughout history use religion and culture to justify war (and not just in Russia ... the U.S. is guilty too)

In the past few months, several U.S. states have passed laws limiting abortions, demonstrations, books, ballot access, transgender rights, solar installations, environmental restrictions, vaccine mandates and the teaching of history.

Welcome to Vladimir Putin’s America.

I’m not saying the U.S is about to invade Ukraine, or anywhere, though some of the folks pushing these laws might be pleased if we did. No, I’m referring to similarities between Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and America’s so-called culture wars. They’re all based, at least partly, on a fear that dark, libertine forces are undermining the nation’s moral fiber.

In Russia, the targets are “western values” — you know, democracy, consumerism, secularism, gay and women’s rights, free speech. Putin says they’re irrelevant to Russians, who have their own, uniquely Russian “soul” — the depths and yearnings of which Westerners cannot begin to fathom. That notion, fed by 19th-century writers like Nikolai Gogol, Leo Tolstoy and Fyodor Dostoyevsky, is still popular among conservative Russian thinkers.

The country’s culture ministry in January published a list of characteristically Russian “traditional values” that must be defended from foreign assault. These include dignity, family, patriotism, mutual support, historical memory, “service to the Fatherland,” and “prioritizing the spiritual over the material.”

Westerners would probably endorse most of those. Putin, however, has warned that a decadent U.S. and its European lackeys are encircling Russia to weaken its moral underpinnings and impose a less spiritual, more materialistic way of thinking. Also, that Ukraine, having fallen under America’s spell, is becoming insufficiently “Russian” and dangerously “Western.”

This line of thinking has a religious angle. Putin has become a highly visible champion of the conservative, robustly bigoted Russian Orthodox Church in its doctrinal wars with other Eastern branches of Christianity, especially Ukraine’s. He’s a big supporter of the Russian Church’s campaign against gays, feminists and what’s left of free thought in Russia. A mosaic with his visage decorates the wall of a new cathedral near Moscow.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Putin is popular among some Evangelical Christians and political conservatives in the U.S. They, too, want to revive the values of a hallowed national past, when men were men, gender and racial boundaries were clear, white folks didn’t have to feel guilty. But, mostly, these champions of traditional tropes want to run the country, their way.

It’s obvious that Putin is invading Ukraine for political reasons — namely, to restore the old Russian empire and show the West who’s boss in Eastern Europe. All that religious and cultural stuff is mostly for domestic consumption. Besides, he’s quite the libertine himself, with lots of mansions and mistresses.

We had a president like that. He courted the religious vote strenuously, with more success than his questionable personal and business life would have predicted. He and Putin were pals, though never seen at church together.

There’s a long tradition of statesmen wrapping themselves in the flag and bathing in holy water. Caesars aspired to be Roman gods, European kings cultivated popes, France’s Protestant Henry IV ended a 16th-century religious war by converting to Catholicism. (“Paris is worth a Mass,” he explained.) Even Hitler signed a politic 1933 concordat with the Vatican protecting the rights of the Catholic Church in Germany.

There are, of course, a few differences between Russian reactionaries and their U.S. counterparts. American conservatives, humbled by their country’s recent crusade against terrorism, are no longer big fans of foreign military adventures. Russian revanchists, mindful that their former empire includes non-Russian ethnic states, don’t focus much on race or immigration. But, both sides see themselves as bulwarks against evil forces out to trash their country’s presumed values.

The lesson here is that leaders throughout history have used religion, culture and history to justify all sorts of mischief and mayhem, and they’re trying today in both the U.S. and Russia. Invoking God or tradition doesn’t make those goals right.

And pursuing them doesn’t make the alleged threat go away. Modern politicians have discovered what my former Time Magazine colleague Michael Grunwald, now at Politico, calls the “perpetual culture war.” That struggle persists even though the threat in question keeps changing — from, for instance, critical race theory to mask mandates to pro-transgender teachers. The point is to keep people constantly mad about something, anything. When they’re angry, you can get them to do what you want.

So, when some leader tells you we must act swiftly and forcefully to protect our values, be sure to ask which values and against whom. Oh, and hang on to your wallet.