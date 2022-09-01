Donald Morrison: Rediscovering the lost art of conversation

Went to see some ballet at Jacob’s Pillow the other night. Got there early, but still had to squeeze by a row of people to get to my seat. Mumbled some apologies, then buried my nose in the program to avoid further discussion.
My father would never have done that.
He could talk to anybody about anything. He was always striking up conversations with random strangers, to my teenage mortification.
Perhaps as a result, I grew to see spontaneous chats as tedious, time-wasting, potentially embarrassing, terminally uncool. I found myself dreading face-to-face interaction, even phone calls. I’m better now, though talking to strangers is still a chore.
When I got home from the theater that night, I did some foraging on the internet. Turns out there’s a surprising amount of research on the fear of conversing.
Sociologists at the University of Arizona, for instance, have found that mobile phones and social media can cause feelings of loneliness among heavy users — who nowadays include just about everybody. University of Chicago researchers have discovered that Americans are deeply unwilling to talk, in person, to strangers.
Why? Perhaps because we think, mistakenly, that life is too short for idle palaver and more satisfying without it. Or, as French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre famously put it, that “hell is other people.”
Sartre was a jerk. Most research on human interaction seems to reach the same general conclusion: the more contact, the merrier. Psychologists at Brigham Young University examined 148 such studies and found that people who conversed often with their fellow humans were not just more emotionally healthy than folks who didn’t, but also had a 50 percent lower risk of mortality.
If you don’t think so, consider the toll that the COVID pandemic has taken on Americans’ emotional well-being. Mental Health America, a 123-year-old nonprofit group, reports that the number of Americans seeking help with emotional problems increased five-fold last year alone. The most frequently cited cause, by far, was “loneliness or isolation.”
Meanwhile, our sorry solitude is compounded by the way we live. In the modern era, we work from home, shop online and no longer join clubs, civic organizations or bowling leagues — as Harvard political scientist Robert D. Putnam presciently observed in his 1995 book, “Bowling Alone.” (Maybe Putnam should spend an evening at Great Barrington’s resurgent Cove Bowling Lanes, if he can get into the parking lot.)
So why don’t more people just reach out and touch someone? MIT’s Sherry Turkle, who has written five books about social interaction, suggests that many of us are worried that we might say the wrong thing, come across as an idiot, hurt somebody’s feelings. (Or, in these fractious times, trigger a political argument.)
That’s why, Turkle says, we retreat into the comfort of texts, tweets and e-mails, which allow us to edit our thoughts before hitting the “send” button. All that safety, however, comes at the expense of spontaneity, serendipity and, indeed, sanity.
Even TikTok-tipsy teenagers know the difference between electronic contact and the real kind, and lately they’re starved for the latter. The MHA study found that the most severe deterioration in mental health during the pandemic has been among 11- to 17-year-olds, millions of whom have been deprived of face-to-face contact with friends and classmates.
In addition, as the University of Chicago study found, most people vastly overestimate the danger of saying something inappropriate or stupid in a face-to-face conversation — and underestimate how grateful folks are when we talk to them at all, no matter what we say.
The Chicago researchers made people strike up conversations with strangers and then measured the results. Most of those who had to initiate the chat were not pleased with their performance, but the recipients were generally grateful for the contact. Both sides reported that they felt happier afterward.
I didn’t know any of this on my night at the ballet. But I did know that my father was one happy fellow — a jokester, storyteller, serial joiner and friend of strangers everywhere.
So, at the intermission I took a deep breath, turned to the middle-aged lady in the next seat and blurted, “So, where ya’ from?” I felt like a creep.
Five minutes later, as the house lights went down and the curtain began to rise, we were deep into a discussion of college loan forgiveness (her kids), mid-century modern architecture (her house) and the American Revolution (her town, near Boston.).
Never got her name. Probably never see her again. But I came away thinking I’d knocked down a wall and found the secret of my father’s happiness on the other side. Can’t wait to try this again.
So be warned: If you ever run into me, brace yourself for a chat. It may not be all that interesting, but it should make us both feel better, happier, more emotionally healthy. Just as my father intended.