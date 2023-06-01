Donald Morrison: Revenge of the 'welfare queen'

Her name was Linda Taylor, and she was born in poverty 97 years ago in Golddust, Tenn. — just a few miles from another of that state’s memorably monikered hamlets: Nutbush, childhood home of the recently deceased Tina Turner.
Around the time Turner was becoming a rhythm-and-blues icon, Taylor attained notoriety as America’s original “welfare queen.”
The term apparently originated in a 1974 Chicago Tribune article about Taylor’s uncanny ability to collect more benefits from a family assistance program than she was due.
During the 1976 presidential election campaign, Ronald Reagan propelled her to fame in his stump speech. Reagan’s mentions of her, designed to capitalize on stereotypical views of Black people as lazy and shiftless, helped propel him to the presidency.
Nearly half a century later, a variation on the “welfare queen” theme has made a cameo appearance in the recent debt-limit debate. Republicans insisted that tougher work requirements be imposed on several assistance programs, especially food stamps (used by 20,000 families in Berkshire County) and Medicaid (23,000 local enrollees).
Proponents complained that many “able-bodied” recipients were refusing to take jobs, even though openings are plentiful. The number of these shirkers is in dispute. Conservatives put it as high as 4 million, liberals far lower.
The term “able-bodied,” though not as popular as “welfare queen” in its day, has become the new shorthand for lazy and shiftless. Technically, it refers to benefits recipients who are not disabled, blind, elderly, pregnant or caring for a child. In fact, “able-bodied” is a moral judgment, aimed at people who don’t have a job.
Federal law already stipulates that those in good health can’t access food stamps and similar benefits unless they’re employed or looking for work. But that requirement ends at age 49. In this week’s debt-limit compromise, Republicans were successful in negotiating an increase to age 55.
But the deal also eased eligibility rules for 78,000 other people. And Republicans failed in their goal of imposing an age requirement on Medicaid.
Work rules do make sense. Welfare programs should not encourage sloth, and there really is a shortage of workers in many industries. In practice, however, making people work as a condition for benefits can be messy.
Folks who collect assistance often lack the skills, experience, education or other qualifications needed for employment. That’s why they receive benefits.
Some people can’t get to work because they don’t have a car or public transportation. Job-opening surpluses disappear, as the current one surely will. The paperwork requirements for proving steady employment can be difficult. Poverty is a hassle, both for the poor and for agencies that police them.
Consider the original “welfare queen.” By all accounts, Taylor was enormously enterprising — at least in her chosen occupation: scamming.
Over the years, she variously passed herself off as Black, Hispanic, Asian or Jewish (her father was white). By the time she died in 2022, Taylor had accumulated 80 aliases, 30 wigs, 20 fake addresses, an unknown number of children and plenty of criminal charges. Despite a long and costly investigation, she was convicted of only one crime — $8,000 in welfare fraud — for which she served two years in jail.
Taylor was no saint, but making her the poster child for welfare is a stretch. Far more recipients are white than Black, male than female. There’s not much evidence that assistance programs discourage anybody from taking jobs, much less encourage women to have babies to collect payments.
The thing welfare recipients have most in common is poverty. In wealth-worshipping, work-obsessed America, believing that the poor are to blame for their condition is endemic. Sociologists, however, say poverty has less to do with individual effort than where you grew up and who your parents were.
Americans only slightly better off than welfare claimants seem especially offended by the existence of poverty and the idea that some recipients aren’t working to avoid it.
Can’t really blame people for that view. How else can they differentiate themselves from the poorer classes and salvage a shred of dignity from their own precariousness?
Sigmund Freud called this the narcissism of small differences, the tendency to view minor variations in status as an excuse for feeling superior and even hostile to people otherwise quite like oneself.
We are, of course, like each other in many ways, endowed one and all by our creator with humanity, dignity and rights. Those surely include the right not to be denigrated, despised or derided for the scourge of poverty.
So, let’s cut our less fortunate fellow citizens some slack. There, but for the grace of God, go we. Mercifully, we will continue funding federal efforts to soften their pain.