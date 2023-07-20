Donald Morrison: 100 years after the rise of the Klan, an uncanny echo

One hundred years ago, America was seized by madness.
A white nationalist political movement began scorching a path of terror and bigotry across the country. Using the slogan “100 percent Americanism,” the cause attracted millions of followers and shaped everything from immigration policy to local zoning laws. Thousands of governors and mayors, state and national lawmakers did its bidding.
I’m talking, of course, about the Ku Klux Klan. Founded in Tennessee after the Civil War and confined mostly to the Deep South, the Klan stormed northward in the 1920s and transformed itself from a lynch mob in white sheets to a vast and formidable political machine.
That happened largely because a portly, fast-talking huckster named D.C. Stephenson assumed control of the Klan’s sleepy Indiana branch in 1922. Almost overnight, he took it from a few hundred members to nearly half a million — one of every three adult males in the state.
Stephenson used bribery and intimidation to gain the support of pastors, journalists and politicians. He also expanded the Klan’s ideological footing, from simple racism to a broader, more popular war against blacks, Jews, Catholics and immigrants.
Stephenson split from the organization’s southern-based leadership and began building his “northern Klan” in states like Ohio, Michigan, Oregon, New York and even Massachusetts, where 15,000 members burned a cross at a 1925 rally in Worcester. In Washington, D.C., Stephenson’s congressional allies helped pass the 1924 Immigration Act, which banned most foreign arrivals.
President Calvin Coolidge remained largely silent about the Klan, and much else. Stephenson, meanwhile, made no secret of his own plans to seek the presidency.
You can learn more about this forgotten era in a new book, “A Fever in the Heartland,” by Pulitzer-winning journalist Timothy Egan. It’s particularly good at describing Stephenson’s outsized venality, his habit of sexually abusing women and his skill in diverting Klan membership fees into his own pocket.
Egan also offers explanations for the Klan’s nationwide appeal. Agricultural prices collapsed after World War II, sowing hardship and disillusion in rural areas far beyond the South. Meanwhile, southern Blacks were moving northward to escape poverty and racism.
Around the same time, foreigners began pouring into the U.S. to escape the upheaval of war and economic collapse in Europe, and they were willing to accept low wages in booming American factory towns. As is often the case, economic and demographic change bred hatred, resentment and reactionary impulses among those who felt left behind.
Oddly, the author avoids making the rather obvious connection between Stephenson’s Klan and a certain current-day movement. This one also focuses on race and immigration, feeds a fondness for grievances and dark conspiracies, cultivates friendly judges and media outlets, and doesn’t mind the casual mendacity and egregious personal flaws of its charismatic leader.
Stephenson’s flaws caught up with him in 1925. A woman he’d kidnapped and sexually assaulted died of her injuries. Normally, he could count on Klan-connected cops and magistrates to give him a pass.
This time, however, he found himself up against a courageous Indiana prosecutor, a non-Klan judge and a jury whose members decided enough was enough. Stephenson was convicted of complicity in the woman’s death and sent to jail for decades.
It had taken him just three years to attract millions of Americans to his cause and make it a force in national politics. But without him, the hooded empire went into decline, from millions of adherents at its peak to 30,000 by 1930 and a mere handful today.
In its place, another empire is rising. This one has, to be fair, largely eschewed overt bigotry and violence. However, it remains hostile to immigration and affirmative action, isn’t shy about brandishing guns and marching on Congress, and — as did the Klan — seeks to impose a patriotic Christian orthodoxy on the land, while championing a flawed but charismatic leader. To those ends, the new movement has all but captured one of our major political parties.
America has changed enormously from the 1920s. The country is richer, more diverse and better educated. Yet we’re still vulnerable to would-be dictators who capitalize on our fears and insecurities. We’re still suckers for lies that get repeated often enough to become conventional wisdom.
Our news media still find it appropriate to shower attention on colorful demagogues. The more reasonable among us still dismiss them as harmless clowns preaching only to the venal and dim-witted.
It might be wise to recall the lesson of the 1920s and the dangers of such complacency. Next time, there may not be a courageous prosecutor, an unbought judge or an honest jury to save us.