Donald Morrison: Once again, America is at war with itself

Work had barely begun on the new U.S. Constitution when, in September 1786, Western Massachusetts erupted in violence.
In what became known as Shays’ Rebellion, farmers and merchants took up arms against what they saw as the high-handed economic policies of a plutocratic regime in Boston.
One of the sparks that propelled the conflict was a pamphlet by Dr. William Whiting, a physician and judge in Great Barrington. "Whenever any incroachments are making either upon the liberties or properties of the people,” he wrote, “if redress cannot be had without, it is Virtue … to disturb the government."
Days after his words appeared, armed men from the Berkshires invaded Whiting’s Great Barrington courthouse to “disturb the government.” A contingent of Massachusetts militia soon arrived to confront them. To diffuse the situation, Whiting and his fellow judges suggested the troops take a vote on the matter.
To general surprise, most of the militiamen sided with the rebels. Bloodshed was avoided.
A few days later, however, a farmer and ex-Continental soldier named Daniel Shays led an attack by 2,300 rebels on the Springfield Armory that killed and wounded dozens. Only three years after finally ousting the British, Americans were fighting each other.
Today, history seems to be repeating itself. Violence as a political tool appears poised for a revival as a new, virulently partisan anger proliferates. Consider:
• On Jan. 6, a crowd of Donald Trump supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol to prevent the presidential election from being certified. Hundreds of people were injured, hundreds more arrested.
• Since then, local elections officials across the country have reported a tidal wave of verbal abuse and death threats, mostly from Republicans angry over the election’s outcome.
• Threats of violence against members of Congress are up 107 percent from this time last year.
• There are even death threats by members of Congress. Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, recently tweeted an animated image of him killing New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This week, Gosar was censured and stripped of his committee assignments.
• School board meetings around the country are being violently disrupted by conservatives protesting COVID mandates and the way history is taught.
• Public health officials and even nurses are routinely threatened with violence by opponents of vaccines and masks.
What’s going on? A 2020 YouGov poll found that 41 percent of Republicans believe “a time will come when patriotic Americans have to take the law into their own hands.” This year, 56 percent of Republicans agreed that they may have to “protect America … themselves even if it requires violent action.” Democrats mostly disagreed.
Political violence is hardly new in American life. Four of our 46 presidents were assassinated, and 12 others experienced attempts on their life. We fought a Civil War over slavery and endured enormous violence afterward, during the Jim Crow era. We had anarchist violence in the early 1900s, racial violence during the civil rights movement and bloody violence ever since, over such issues as immigration, abortion and police killings.
The current nastiness is different. In recent years, our two major parties have sorted themselves into two opposing camps, each with crisply coherent ideological and demographic identities. Neither party’s policies have much support among voters on the other side, and party identity has become increasingly tribal.
A poll earlier this year by Bright Line Watch found that two-thirds of Republicans and half of Democrats view the opposing side as “downright evil.”
At the same time, one of those two parties has been flirting with the idea of violence, especially to gain control of the electoral system. Having long championed the expansion of gun rights, that party shelters people who seem eager to leverage those weapons politically. At a recent Republican rally in Idaho, one man rose to ask, “When will we get to use the guns?”
They’re already being used. Last year, 90 percent of terrorist attacks on U.S. soil were perpetrated by armed Americans, mostly white supremacists and other anti-government types. At the recent trial of a young conservative named Kyle Rittenhouse for killing two people and wounding a third in Kenosha, Wis., defense attorneys argued for, in effect, the right to bring guns to a protest march.
This is getting ridiculous. We have to start turning down the national rhetorical temperature, difficult as that may now be. We must also make more robust use of the legal system to punish political violence, its sponsors, its enablers and anybody who tries to take the law into his or her own hands. Otherwise, the U.S. will devolve into the chaos and tyranny that the Constitution was intended to prevent.
Shays’ Rebellion collapsed a few months after the confrontation in Great Barrington. Hundreds of the movement’s participants were prosecuted, though most were later reprieved. Shays fled to Vermont.
Whiting stayed in Great Barrington, but he was convicted of sedition for his writings and stripped of his judgeship. Until his death five years later, he argued against violence and for the right to protest.
The 1787 uprising emboldened Alexander Hamilton and other Federalists at that year’s Constitutional Convention to dump the weak Articles of Confederation and push for a strong federal government to control state autocracies like the one in Massachusetts.
The resulting Constitution and its Bill of Rights guaranteed free speech, as well as the right to assemble — “peaceably,” not violently. It’s time we honored that distinction, as did Dr. William Whiting.