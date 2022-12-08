Donald Morrison: The Constitution survived Trump and the midterms. But now Democracy may be in peril

In a recent post on his social media site, our former president called for the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution.
That’s right, the de facto head of the Republican Party — and a declared presidential candidate for 2024 — wants to abolish our 233-year-old founding document. Say what you want about the guy, but he does think big.
He was talking about how to correct the howling injustice of his 2020 election loss. A mere insurrection attempt was not sufficient, so he has evidently pivoted to a more legalistic, less violent solution.
Nonetheless, the remark provoked alarm from leading Democrats and legal scholars. Top Republicans, not so much. A few said the former president couldn’t possibly be serious.
Most of them, though, didn’t say anything, which is itself troubling. You would think they’d seize any opportunity to defend the Constitution. After all, Republicans plan to read the document out loud on the floor of the House next month when they take official control of that chamber.
The Constitution will surely survive their performance, as well as Donald Trump’s. Opinion polls are silent on his call for constitutional abolition, though that may reflect a lack of interest among pollsters and respondents. In any case, the country couldn’t function without its revered rulebook, and Americans have rarely found the document in need even of amending.
But don’t get too comfy. Turns out the president’s party has another constitutional plan up its sleeve, and this one is almost as breathtaking.
The Supreme Court this week heard arguments in the case of Moore v. Harper. At issue is whether state legislatures can do whatever they want when it comes to elections, free from interference by state and in some cases even federal courts.
After the 2020 census, North Carolina’s Republican-controlled state Legislature drew up a new map of electoral districts that heavily favored the party’s own candidates. The state’s supreme court threw out the map as inconsistent with the North Carolina constitution, which guarantees election fairness.
Republican leaders sued, arguing that the U.S. Constitution gives state legislatures sole authority in all matters electoral. They cited the Constitution’s Election Clause (Article I, Section 4, Clause 1): “The times, places and manner of holding elections for senators and representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof.”
The clause slumbered peacefully for ages, popping up in a few 19th century court cases and then largely fading from view. But in recent years Republicans have invested heavily at the local level and now control two-thirds of state legislatures.
Perhaps inevitably, they saw an opportunity to leverage their advantage by pushing a strict interpretation of the Electoral Clause. That view has gained respectability in conservative legal circles as the co-called independent state legislature theory. It’s a menace.
Why? Without oversight by state courts, the party that controls a legislature can essentially perpetuate its rule and even influence some federal election outcomes.
How? By gerrymandering electoral districts (including those for congressional seats) irrespective of courts or independent districting bodies. Also, by crafting laws that make it harder for the other side’s voters to vote and, importantly, deciding which results to recognize.
That’s right, the party in power could call the winners in state and congressional elections — and even send its own slate of electors to the Electoral College, which selects the president — regardless of actual election results.
That latter scenario was road-tested in 2020, when a few Republican-dominated legislatures assembled alternative, pro-Trump electors for dispatch on Jan. 6. Those efforts failed, but that was before Moore v. Harper.
Congress and federal courts could, in theory, still intervene in cases of extreme election misbehavior. But such intrusions are relatively rare, and they don’t always clear things up. Just ask Al Gore, who lost the 2000 presidential race because the U.S. Supreme Court shut down a Florida re-count before the actual tally could be known.
Things don’t look promising this time, either. Wednesday’s oral arguments in the Moore case, as well as earlier comments on the subject, suggest that as many as four U.S. Supreme Court justices think favorably of the independent state legislature doctrine.
If that view prevails in the Moore decision, expected sometime before the court’s current session ends in June, say goodbye to electoral democracy as we know it. And say hello to our next president, Donald Trump.