Donald Morrison: The deadly war between cars and pedestrians

A woman was killed and her daughter injured when they were hit by a car on Pittsfield’s West Side. An hour later and a few blocks away, three kids were hospitalized by passing vehicles in two separate accidents.
That was January. In February, a man was killed by a car as he tried to cross Pittsfield Road near the Center at Lenox shopping complex. Earlier this month, a woman was seriously hurt when she was struck by a pickup truck on Second Street in Pittsfield. A week later, the fire chief of North Adams was put on administrative leave after the city-owned car he was driving hit a woman near Mass MoCA.
Tough times for pedestrians, and not just in the Berkshires. MassDOT reports that 81 were killed by cars in the Bay State in 2021, the most recent year for which numbers exist. That’s a 40 percent increase from the year before.
Nationwide, nearly 8,000 pedestrians lost their lives to automobiles, up 77 percent over the past two decades. That’s nearly one death an hour.
Why all the carnage? For one thing, cars are getting more lethal. Pickup trucks, SUVs and crossovers now account for the bulk of U.S. vehicle sales, up sharply in recent years. These tend to be taller, heavier, more vertical in the front than conventional passenger cars. That means a rise in fatal injuries to pedestrian torsos and heads, not just broken legs.
In addition, more people are driving — and faster. Total passenger vehicle miles are back to pre-Covid levels and rising steadily. In a 2020 federal survey, half of all respondents admitted to going as much as 15 mph over the limit on major highways.
Every time I take the quiet, residential Mill St. shortcut between Lee and Lenox Dale, I seem to be the only motorist anywhere near the posted 30 mph limit. At that speed, studies suggest, a pedestrian’s chances of surviving a collision are twice as high as when the car is going 40 mph.
Meanwhile, too many drivers are getting distracted by a cellphone or a dashboard screen. So, they might not notice that more people are walking. (Also, bicycling; those fatalities are rising as well.)
Pedestrian deaths are especially high in suburbs and other places — like the Berkshires — that are light on sidewalks. Paradoxically, the toll is also high in city centers, where walkers and drivers are thrown into tight proximity. Poor and nonwhite Americans, whether urban or rural, are disproportionately likely to be hit by cars.
The U.S. is one of the few developed countries that tolerate this level of mayhem. In the U.K. for instance, pedestrian fatalities have fallen by nearly half since 2004, even though foot traffic has risen 10 percent.
There, as in most of the civilized world, speed limits have been reduced, enforcement cameras installed, sidewalks and bike-lanes widened, pedestrian crossings added to multi-lane roads, and traffic patterns redesigned to keep pedestrians safe. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has become a hero to strollers — and a villain to motorists — for her campaign to make the city a pedestrian paradise.
Why can’t we do at least some of that here? Money is a major reason. A new, traffic-calming road surface or roundabout, or pedestrian-activated signal, or a better lighting system (most walkers are killed after dark), can cost a town millions. Americans prefer to fix potholes, and they hate higher taxes.
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration wants to make automatic emergency braking systems mandatory in new cars. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has proposed mandatory front-end cameras that can detect small children, who are often missed by current sensors.
Some cars already come with such safety features. The auto industry, however, generally opposes mandates. And drivers are not eager to pay for them. They’d rather shell out for sunroofs and leather seats.
Ironically, the U.S. has done a fine job of making automobiles safer for their occupants, with required seatbelts, airbags, anti-lock brakes and stronger doors. But that’s probably because cars are big business here.
Over the years, our landscape has been literally redesigned to accommodate these four-wheeled marvels. “Paved Paradise,” Henry Grabar’s new book about how we’ve turned America into a parking lot, will make your antifreeze boil.
It’s hard to monetize pedestrians. They don’t need much equipment. But they do vote, and everybody walks from time to time. Someday soon, all those folks — especially the ones who’ve lost loved ones to our increasingly lethal cars and road — are going to get organized.
When they do, the American landscape will change again. This time it’ll be better, calmer — and safer for people who like to get around on their own two feet.