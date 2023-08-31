Donald Morrison: The death of Mimì — and American culture

If you like the opera, or have a spouse who does, chances are you’ve seen a few productions of “La Boheme.”
Giacomo Puccini’s 1896 classic is, according to the website Operabase, the fourth most frequently performed opera in the world, after Wolfgang Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata” and Georges Bizet’s “Carmen.”
I never understood why Puccini’s simple love story was among those arguably deeper, more complex works until I saw this season’s impressive Berkshire Opera Festival production at Pittsfield’s Colonial Theatre.
Even in the hands of a lesser company, La Boheme packs a powerful emotional punch. When the ailing Mimì (a terrific Whitney Morrison) launched into her farewell aria the other night, there was hardly a dry eye in the house. Surely not mine, even though I’ve heard that long goodbye often.
And for the first time, I realized that “La Boheme” is about today’s America.
The opera follows a group of young, creative, bohemian types (hence the title) living — and loving — in late-1800s Paris. Which, at the time, was a cauldron of cultural innovation.
French painters were moving from postimpressionism toward symbolism, expressionism and parts unknown. French writers were discovering modernism and social justice. Inventive French composers like Ravel, Debussy and Berlioz were grabbing the world by the ear.
It was also the golden age of opera, that magical melding of song and drama. Operabase’s 50-most-performed list is, aside from Mozart (d. 1791), dominated by late-19th century composers.
Paris back then was also a cauldron of misery. Puccini’s young artists were, like many citizens, quite literally starving, even as a new Belle Epoch aristocracy of commerce and finance was parading its wealth on the boulevards.
A bit like today’s America. Our country has the worst economic inequality among the world’s wealthy democracies, and our billionaires know how to flaunt it.
Nearly half of workers here don’t make enough to afford a one-bedroom apartment in most big cities. Roughly 15 percent of families don’t always have enough to eat. Meanwhile, the U.S. is the only rich country in the world without universal health care.
France, too, lacked a social safety net in the “La Boheme” era, but reformist governments fixed all that some decades later. In today’s Paris, freelance culture makers receive subsidies, and all workers can retire at age 62 with pensions. Mimi’s tuberculosis would get treated — for free.
I also saw something less obvious on that stage, a subtext I’d missed before. The artists and writers of the “La Boheme” era were poor not because they lacked talent or gumption, but because they couldn’t earn much for their work. Even budding masters like Georges Braque, Fernand Leger and, legend has it, Pablo Picasso were reduced to bartering paintings for meals. Vincent van Gogh died penniless.
Same for writers. The late-19th century was a time of weak copyright laws, miserable royalties and freelance rates. Henri Murger, who wrote the book that inspired “La Boheme,” also died broke.
Things have changed in the U.S., though not much. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says graphic artists make an average of $50,000 a year. But only if they are employed full-time for, say, an advertising agency or an animation studio. Self-employed painters and sculptors like the ones in “La Boheme” and throughout the Berkshires? Still struggling.
The median full-time American writer, according to the Authors Guild, earns a little more than $21,000 a year. (Try living on that.) Meanwhile, Americans are buying fewer books, magazines and newspapers. (The internet offers stuff for free.)
Even Hollywood’s writers — joined by its actors — have gone on strike. They’re getting squeezed by the big studios, deprived of streaming royalties, threatened by artificial intelligence’s ability to generate endless images and scripts.
If this country doesn’t start paying its artists, writers, actors, dancers, musicians and other creative workers what they’re worth, then serious culture in America will shrivel and die — along with American civilization. Tomorrow’s Shakespeares, Van Goghs and Puccinis will go into finance instead.
What can we do? Buy more books and periodicals. Attend more plays, concerts, recitals and movies (in a theater). And catch tonight’s final performance of “La Boheme” at the Colonial — if you can get a ticket.
That would be a good place to ponder the hardships of creativity and the threatened death of American culture. You won’t leave dry-eyed.