Donald Morrison: Reminiscing about the Golden Age of Lunch

The other day I took part in an ancient, near-forgotten ritual. I went out for lunch. With an old friend. At a nice restaurant. It had tablecloths. I had a glass of wine. In the middle of the day. Imagine.
People don’t really do that anymore, even without the wine. They eat at home, or at their desks, or not at all. Many folks no longer have offices, let alone in a restaurant-rich commercial district.
I was lucky enough to begin my working life in a place (New York City) and a time (the late 20th century) that smiled on my style of lunchtime debauchery. Bliss it was in that dawn to be alive, as Wordsworth said of the French Revolution, but to be young was very heaven.
I’m talking here about the Golden Age of Lunch.
Not, of course, the dawn of lunch. That came much earlier. The ancient Greeks and Romans tended to graze throughout the day, pigging out only at dinner. But in the heavily Catholic Middle Ages, people fasted until after morning Mass, so a nice noonish nosh started to look pretty good.
With the industrial revolution, working hours became regimented, with regular lunch breaks. The restaurant, invented in 18th century France, caught on among the rising white-collar class.
I was admitted to that circle with my first real job, at a large magazine company in Manhattan. It was a work-hard, lunch-hard kind of place. I was given a modest allowance to cultivate sources and glean information.
After filing my first expense report, an editor took me aside and said I was damaging the company’s reputation by entertaining important people at cheap, Formica-clad diners.
He kindly introduced me to the magic of the publishing lunch, as well as the network of buzzy midtown restaurants that had sprung up to support it. This ecosystem was where deals were done, intelligence gathered, projects concocted, friendships forged in the flame of crepes suzette.
For a parvenu from the provinces like me, it was heady stuff, a feast of mind and manners. Lunch was where I learned to sustain a conversation, build a professional relationship, de-bone a broiled fish. Headwaiters knew my name. I was a prince among frogs’ legs.
Didn’t last, of course. Midtown real estate became so expensive that my go-to eateries closed or turned into ghastly tourist traps. I got a promotion, but to a distant city where lunch was a quick bite, usually alone, often standing. I was a de-boned fish out of water.
Still am. I don’t lunch around much anymore. Heck, I usually skip the midday meal. I wake up, hit the gym, have a late breakfast, walk 15 feet to my computer and power through until dinner. To me, that regime sounds admirably ascetic, healthy even. Nutritionists say otherwise.
According to the Weight Control Information Network, people who skip daytime meals tend to overindulge at dinner, crave foods of dubious nutritional value and end up weighing more than those who eat three squares. Still, lunching in solitude seems somehow... wrong.
My dining partner the other day was a charming man of my vintage, a legend in the PR biz who knows how to work a room and give instructions for a proper martini.
We talked of many things, fools and kings. Also, our deepening regret that lunch, an institution once so central to American commerce and camaraderie, has fallen into disuse.
There we were. Two old guys, sitting in the pathetic gloom of a half-empty restaurant, reliving the extinct glories of a gentler, more sociable age. A time when the world of work came to a halt every day at 1 p.m. in deference to a more significant task: sharing a meal with someone interesting, or useful, or at least breathing.
Thus, for a brief hour or so, my friend and I were blessed to revisit the rich, fascinating world beyond our desks — the all-but-vanished paradise of spirited conversation and actual human contact. It was not just bliss, but very heaven.