Donald Morrison: The troubling return of child labor

In the summer of 1910, Lewis Hine visited the Berkshires to take some photographs.
But these weren’t the usual vacation snaps. Hine was working for the newly formed National Child Labor Board, an organization opposed to the employment of underage workers.
Local mill owners caught on and began turning him away. So, Hine headed north, where he talked his way into a textile mill in nearby North Pownal, Vt., to “photograph the machines.” His main subjects, however, were the children, who were working long hours for low pay in dangerous conditions.
Among them was Adeline “Addie” Card, age 12, whose job it was to change bobbins on the fast-spinning looms, a task that could cost a finger or two. Her haunting visage as she stood, pale and barefoot before one of those roaring machines, became an icon in the 20th century struggle against the exploitation of children.
Moved by Hine’s photos and similar documentation, Congress passed the 1938 Fair Labor Standards Act, which essentially banned employment of children under 14 and limited it for older ones. The battle appeared to be over.
Today, astonishingly, child labor is making a comeback.
The U.S. Labor Department reports that underage-labor violations are up 69 percent in the past four years. Recent investigations by Reuters and The New York Times have uncovered thousands of kids working illegally — in car factories, meat-packing plants, construction sites and other places youngsters should not be.
Some of these operations are run by — or make products for — big-name companies, many of which promised to look into the matter. A few blamed third-party hiring contractors. Plausible enough, though you’d think somebody along the way would have asked to see an ID.
Meanwhile, Republican legislators in 10 states have introduced bills that would weaken their own limits on child labor. These efforts are backed by employers’ associations, which cite the nationwide labor shortage. Other supporters argue that making it easier for kids to work would mean higher family incomes and a more disciplined workforce. Builds character, you know.
Mostly, child labor builds profits, since kids are cheaper and more easily intimidated than adults. Also, less likely to unionize.
Child labor is especially rampant in agriculture, where the FSLA’s limits on children’s hours and working conditions have long been relatively loose — and where immigration curbs have reduced a traditional source of seasonal labor. Human Rights Watch, which doesn’t often focus on U.S. oppression, says kids in farm jobs face far higher injury rates than non-working peers and are only half as likely to finish high school.
That latter disparity can have lifetime consequences. Americans without a high school diploma end up earning 25 percent less than those who have one. High school dropouts are more likely to be incarcerated, require government assistance or suffer serious illnesses. And in today’s increasingly tech-soaked, white-collar workplace, even a high school education can be inadequate.
Addie Card did not finish school. According to research by Florence historian Joe Manning, she stayed at the mill until age 18 and married a fellow worker. They moved across the New York line and soon divorced. Addie remarried, raised three children and died at age 95 in Cohoes.
She reportedly never saw the famous photograph of her, though by now millions of Americans have. That image, along with thousands of similar shots Hine took between 1908 and 1924, have been exhibited in museums and around the world and now reside in the Library of Congress. Addie’s likeness was on a U.S. postage stamp in 1998 and has graced the covers of several books.
Perhaps the most successful of these, and certainly the most readable, is Williamstown author Elizabeth Winthrop’s bestselling 2006 Young Adult novel, “Counting on Grace.” Winthrop portrays the struggles faced by Addie, here renamed Grace, to survive life at the factory, help support her family and learn to read. The book deftly captures the horrors of child labor and the tragedy of having to forfeit an education — and a childhood.
You don’t have to study child labor to be troubled by its return. The very idea is offensive. Kids face problems enough these days. Exploitation by an employer and deprivation of schooling should not be among them.
That was a lesson Addie Card surely did learn.