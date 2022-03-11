Donald Morrison: Ukrainians are willing to put their lives on the line for democracy, and the rest of the free world is taking notice

On May 1, 1775, a small gathering took place at Easton’s Tavern in Pittsfield, near what is now the Berkshire Museum. Area residents discussed a plan for seizing artillery and munitions from the British fort at Ticonderoga, for use in the defense of Boston.
Nine days later, a party led by Ethan Allen, of nearby Vermont, seized the fort and its weapons. It was the first major offensive action by Colonial forces against the occupying British — and, it could be argued, the first real battle for American independence.
That honor usually goes to the “shot heard ’round the world,” a skirmish three weeks earlier at Concord immortalized in verse by Ralph Waldo Emerson. I’m all for the power of poetry, as visitors to this space know.
But, I also like to find a local angle amid the corridors of history — and the Easton’s Tavern meeting has two things in its favor: It didn’t involve yet another defensive response to British tyranny. And it was a gathering, around a table in democratic fashion, to discuss taking action.
In any case, the meeting and its aftermath led not just to American independence, but also to a democratic model — individual rights, the rule of law, the safety valve of fair elections — that captured the world’s imagination. That model eventually produced our current so-called liberal world order — the rules-based, U.S.-led system of international treaties and institutions that emphasizes democracy and open markets as a path to global stability.
Lately, the liberal world order hasn’t been doing so well. V-Dem, a Swedish research group, says the number of truly democratic countries peaked a decade ago, at 42. It’s now down to 34. Meanwhile, authoritarian regimes are on the march.
Like the one that’s now marching through Ukraine, threatening to wipe that democratic country from the map. Russia, like many dictatorships, does have elections, but they’re run by a self-perpetuating cabal of kleptocrats. That model is spreading throughout Asia, Africa and Latin America.
Even in Europe, democracies are under siege from extremist, xenophobic political parties, mostly on the right, that would prefer a more top-down system — with them on top. We’ve got folks like that in U.S. They’re still trying to overturn the 2020 election. A recent Pew Research poll found that 72 percent of Americans no longer think our democracy is an example for other countries.
Which raises an interesting question: Who are we to lecture the world about forms of government?
Turns out, we don’t have to: Ukrainians are doing it for us.
By putting their lives on the line in defense of democracy, they’ve captured the world’s imagination. Other democracies are coming to their aid, and the entire democratic West has found unaccustomed unity because of Ukraine. The liberal world order seems to be rising from the dead.
That’s not because the U.S. has been such an inspiring success lately. We’ve had problems with race, inequality, extremism, violence, partisan division, disastrous overseas adventures.
No, our present moment of cohesion came because the idea of democracy remains powerful. People all over the world, when given a chance, choose that path — as they did in Ukraine in 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union, and again in 2014, to oust an authoritarian president. Also, as in Ukraine, people are willing to die for democracy.
That poignant reminder has certainly been noticed in the U.S. Our country may not have invented democracy (credit the ancient Greeks, though some neolithic tribes got there first), but it implanted democracy’s desirability in the minds of the modern world. Now, after years of partisan division, the U.S. seems to be coming together on a consensus that fellow democracies must be defended, and dictators confronted.
Leading Republicans have begun jettisoning their party’s recent enthusiasm for Russia and joining Democrats on the need to support Ukraine. A new Decision Desk HQ poll found that 83 percent of Americans have an unfavorable view of Russia’s Vladimir Putin, 70 percent support sanctions against Russia and 73 percent favor sending U.S. weapons to help Ukraine — numbers up sharply from earlier polls.
Some commentators see vast shifts in the tectonic plates underlying American politics and, indeed, the entire postwar world. I see something else.
Yuval Noah Harari, the Israeli historian and best-selling author of “Sapiens,” explained what’s happening in Ukraine in a recent essay for The Guardian: “The president who refused to flee the capital …; the soldiers from Snake Island who told a Russian warship to ‘go f- — yourself’; the civilians who tried to stop Russian tanks by sitting in their path. This is the stuff nations are built on. Stories count more than tanks.”
American democracy has a good story to tell. It begins around a table in Pittsfield. It winds through setbacks and triumphs, mistakes and the courage to correct them. The story is not over.