Donald Morrison: W.E.B. Du Bois is finally getting a statue in Great Barrington, an honor long overdue

“I was a little thing, away up in the hills of New England, where the dark Housatonic winds between Hoosac and Taghkanic to the sea. In a wee wooden schoolhouse, something put it into the boys’ and girls’ heads to buy gorgeous visiting-cards — ten cents a package — and exchange.

“The exchange was merry, till one girl, a tall newcomer, refused my card — refused it peremptorily, with a glance. Then it dawned upon me with a certain suddenness that I was different from the others.”

Was he ever. A Black kid in a mostly white town. A smart kid in a country that wasn’t entirely comfortable with nonwhite precocity.

His town, however, knew what to do. With funds provided by local churches, this decidedly different son of Great Barrington was sent off to get an education — at Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn., then at Berlin’s Friedrich Wilhelm University. In 1895, he became the first Black student to be awarded a Ph.D. from Harvard.

Now he’s coming home. On Tuesday, a jury announced the results of a competition for a bronze statue of W.E.B. Du Bois to be placed in the heart of Great Barrington.

The winning sculptor is Pennsylvania-based Richard Blake, whose likeness of civil rights activist Rosa Parks sits in the U.S. Capitol building. The Du Bois work should be ready for installation outside Mason Library by the fall of 2024.

The honor is long overdue. William Edward Burghardt Du Bois, scholar and provocateur, is revered as one of the greatest minds ever to address America’s race problem. He was a co-founder of the NAACP and a data-driven researcher who helped turn sociology into a serious academic discipline.

Du Bois also launched the Encyclopedia Africana, a compendium of Black history and culture still being expanded by scholars. He taught at several universities and organized protests against lynchings and other racial mayhem.

In 1929, he debated a Ku Klux Klan official in Chicago, wiping the floor with the guy. In 1950, he ran for the U.S. Senate from New York (he lived in Brooklyn then), winning 4 percent of total votes.

Mostly, though, Du Bois wrote — with great flair, as is obvious from the words quoted at the beginning of this column. They’re from an 1897 article in The Atlantic explaining to white readers how it felt to be a victim of racism, a topic dear to his heart.

Du Bois churned out a library of books and articles, edited a newsstand of periodicals — including the NAACP’s respected monthly The Crisis. He knew the major thinkers of his day, from German social theorist Max Weber to American novelist Henry James and his psychologist brother William to Sheila Graham, the Ghanian-American playwright he married late in life.

Du Bois’ works include such lively classics as “The Soul of Black Folk” (1903) and “Black Reconstruction in America” (1935). Both are reading-list mainstays in college history and Black studies courses. He wrote three autobiographies, of which 1940’s “Dusk at Dawn” doubles as a rigorous sociological treatise.

My favorite shot of Duboisian prose is his 1920 essay “The Souls of White Folk,” a sly sequel to the Black version and a perceptive dissection of white racism.

Opening line: “High in the tower, where I sit above the loud complaining of the human sea, I know many souls that toss and whirl and pass, but none there are that intrigue me more than the Souls of White Folk.” He goes on to demolish the historical notion of European — i.e., white — cultural and intellectual supremacy. The guy could write.

Du Bois stood up not just for Black Americans, but also for women, refugees, workers, oppressed folks everywhere. He often blamed their plight on the excesses of capitalism, suggesting socialism as an antidote. He eventually joined the American Communist Party.

Such sins got him investigated by the FBI, stripped of his passport — twice — and prosecuted for failing to register as a foreign agent. The case was dismissed after Albert Einstein offered to testify on his behalf.

DuBois’ politics also troubled some people in Great Barrington, which for decades declined to memorialize him — much as America long resisted his arguments for justice and equality.

Times change. The day after Du Bois died — in 1963 at age 95 in Ghana while visiting his friend Kwame Nkrumah, that country’s founding president — Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington.

A year later, Congress passed the Civil Rights Act, enshrining Du Bois’ dreams of legal equality. Last year an anti-lynching bill, much like the one he drafted in 1911, finally became federal law.

America has not, of course, fully resolved its race problem. But the man whose intellect and sheer persistence pushed us toward that goal is finally getting a statue in his hometown.

If the sculptor’s maquette is any guide, the finished product will depict a seated figure, elegant, and surrounded by books. W.E.B. Du Bois, a man of letters who believed in the liberating power of prose, would no doubt be pleased.