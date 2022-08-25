Donald Morrison: We have entered a new age of political violence

The past few weeks have been troubling times for America. Consider:
• An armed U.S. Navy veteran was killed by police after he attacked the FBI office in Cincinnati.
• A Pennsylvania man was arrested for threatening to “slaughter” federal agents, whom he called “police state scum.”
• Republican congressional candidates in Florida, New York and Wyoming called for the execution of Attorney General Merrick Garland, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci and all FBI agents.
• Two men in Michigan were convicted of plotting to kidnap that state’s governor.
• The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security issued a joint warning about an “unprecedented” volume of threats against federal law enforcement officials, as well as courts, government personnel and facilities.
Americans have long been suspicious of government, often with reason. But this wave of political violence is unusual — and frightening.
Much of the new vehemence is inspired by the recent FBI search for government documents at the Mar-a-Lago residence of our former president. He’s angry about that intrusion, and his supporters are eager for vengeance.
Death threats forced the judge who authorized the search to go into hiding. On Facebook and Twitter, mentions of “civil war” rose tenfold almost overnight.
Civil war? Seriously? Denizens of the far right have long been murmuring, on social media and talk radio, that such a conflict is inevitable. At first, the purported cause was race, but now it seems to embrace the country’s overall partisan divide.
Such talk hasn’t been taken seriously outside the conspiracist fringe. Until now. An Ipsos poll released last month found that nearly 40 percent of Americans think civil war is indeed possible. Close to 80 percent now say political violence is sometimes justified.
It's tempting to blame the former president. He and his party have allowed violent language and, not coincidentally, gun ownership to proliferate — even defending them with expansive interpretations of the First and Second Amendments.
Donald Trump himself has encouraged his supporters in their fears and fantasies. His language is careful — sometimes denouncing extremists and then praising them few sentences later. He rarely calls for violence, but he excoriates enemies with an intensity that inflames his listeners.
The problem, however, is more complex. Violence, as Black activist H. Rap Brown observed 55 years ago last month, “is as American as cherry pie.” Assassination is the leading cause of death among sitting presidents, having claimed four of them. Another 18 have been targeted by murder-minded plotters.
The long battle over slavery involved vast amounts of violence from both supporters and opponents. The resulting Civil War didn’t end the mayhem.
White supremacists fought with civil rights advocates for decades afterward, as did farmers with ranchers, factory owners with labor organizers. Meanwhile, anarchists, Nazis, Vietnam war protesters and various other true believers have traded blows with their foes.
Today, a growing divide between left and right, urban and rural, male and female, more educated and less is coalescing around two main groups: us and them.
One of those sides — essentially, the former president’s — now demonizes the federal government as a “deep state” controlled by shadowy elites out to enslave Americans with gun control, mask mandates, Critical Race Theory, gender affirming surgery, mass immigration and other schemes to destroy “freedom.”
That framing has transformed political violence in America from skirmishes among competing ideological and economic factions to a unilateral war against the government, a titanic struggle to “take back America.”
But from whom? Apparently, from those of us who haven’t signed up for the war, who still believe the Republic should endure.
We non-combatants, nonetheless, bear some responsibility for this mess. We haven’t made it clear enough that violent incidents, threats and incitements — especially against the government — have no place in American life. Nor have we reined in our own impulse to turn up the volume.
We should stop treating politics as a zero-sum game, stop thinking of civility as weakness. The new-civil-war crowd believes they are the ones under attack. It’s hard to break through their certainty, but a little civility wouldn’t hurt. Nor would more listening.
We should also make sure that violent words and deeds, no matter who commits them, are dealt with promptly, forcefully and, above all, legally.
That’s because political violence is the antithesis of law. It undermines rules and norms, imposes the anger of a minority on the rights of all, replaces democracy with mob-driven autocracy.
So, the next time you hear folks say they have to “save” America, to take it back by force, you should gently remind them: The force, the innate legitimacy and the very idea of America are not on their side.
If we don’t disperse this gathering storm, the next democratic election could be our last.