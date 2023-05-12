Donald Morrison: When the center cannot hold

Like many people, I spend a fair amount of time on social media — much of it catching up with far-flung friends and family, too much of it arguing with idiots and ideologues.
That latter activity has become a feature of American life. Twitter, Facebook, Reddit and the like have become our new public square — a place where we exchange insults with folks we’ve never met.
Alarmingly, those pugilistic tendencies seem to be spilling into the real world. In a 2018 survey by KCR Research, 84 percent of respondents said they were encountering more face-to-face incivility in their daily lives, at an average rate of 11 rude incidents a week.
Thanksgiving dinners and other family gatherings have become conversational minefields. Radio and TV talk shows throb with partisan outrage. A 2022 Pew survey found that growing majorities of Republicans and Democrats consider members of the other party to be “close-minded,” “dishonest,” “immoral,” “unintelligent” and “lazy.”
No wonder we sometimes hurl unkind words at each other, and so what? After a few heated public meetings in the Berkshires and elsewhere, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled a few weeks ago that rude remarks at such events are in fact legal and must be allowed.
Fair enough, but anger can sometimes get the best of us. U.S. Capitol Police report that death threats against Members of Congress have increased tenfold since 2016, with no sign of slowing. Violent threats are surging against judges, public health officials, school board members and almost involved in a hot-button political issue.
Our urge to vent is killing us, literally. A white supremacist last week shot eight people to death in a Texas mall. The next day, an angry Texas motorist plowed through a crowd in front of an immigrant center, killing eight more.
We seem to have reached the point where, as the Irish poet William Butler Yeats wrote in 1919: “The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity.”
That’s from Yeats’ famous poem, “The Second Coming.” (It can be found online at tinyurl.com/45vpjvh2.) He wrote it shortly after World War I ended and just before the war for Irish independence began — a moment when the world was awash in grievance and incivility.
A bit like now. Americans are full of passionate intensity about issues on which, only a few years ago, we mostly agreed. Things like equality, education, foreign policy, public health, voting rights, even the debt limit.
How did we get here? Social and broadcast media, greedy for clicks and ratings, have much to do with the pandemic of polarization. So does America’s increased self-segregation: We tend to live in neighborhoods that reflect not just our ethnicity and income, but also our politics. We rarely encounter, much less befriend, someone unlike us.
A possibly stronger factor is the current epidemic of loneliness. As sociologists have been noting for decades, Americans belong to fewer civic, social and labor organizations than their parents and grandparents did. We have smaller circles of actual friends. We live farther from close relatives and adult children. We interact less often with our neighbors.
Many of us have no doubt replaced that missing sense of community with the easy satisfactions of partisan loyalty. Our political party has become our tribe, our home team. Compromise with the other side is seen as betrayal.
We now use freedom of speech as a tool to drown out the other side. We’ve even started to employ civility as a weapon. Republican legislators in Tennessee and Montana recently expelled Democratic colleagues for fictitious lapses of decorum. We’re too angry to notice the contradiction. Or the danger.
The resentments sparked by World War I led to a surge in mass extremism, the collapse of centrist political parties and, of course, World War II. As Yeats wrote in his poem: “Things fall apart. The center cannot hold.”
Yeats was born nine days before the end of another massively lethal conflict, America’s Civil War. Like most wars, that one began after tempers soared, language coarsened, and passionate intensity undermined the middle ground.
Sure, the Massachusetts judges were correct. We do have the right to be angry and obnoxious in public. But that doesn’t mean we must. Perhaps it’s time to show a little restraint. When the center cannot hold, bad things happen.