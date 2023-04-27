Donald Morrison: Why can’t everybody have a home?

“I was lost by the river. And I couldn’t find a home.”

Little Buster, aka Edward Forehand, wrote those words in 1961. They open his rhythm-and-blues classic, “Lookin’ for a Home,” a soulful ballad of youth and yearning. Some people prefer the guitar-infused 1969 version by Al Kooper and Shuggie Otis.

Nobody prefers today’s version, the one where millions of Americans are looking for a home that doesn’t exist.

According to the National Association of Realtors, there are six million more home-hunters than units for sale or rent. That shortfall has sent the cost of a residence beyond the reach of many Americans.

Home. It’s where the heart is (novelist J.T. Bickford, 1857). It’s where, when you go there, they have to take you in (poet Robert Frost, 1914). Home is such a complex, emotive concept that much of literature, music, social life and public policy is organized around it. So, when a country can’t house its own people, something is truly wrong.

Lots of things, in fact. Zoning laws limit construction of multifamily homes and townhouses, especially in suburbs and in small communities like those of the Berkshires. Building codes don’t always keep up with innovation in construction methods and materials. Existing homeowners don’t want much of anything built near them — as the slogan goes, “Not in my backyard,” or NIMBY.

It gets worse. Interest rates on the standard 30-year fixed-rate mortgage have more than doubled in the past two years, to about 6 percent. Developers are facing higher borrowing costs as well. Meanwhile, supply problems have sent construction costs for new homes soaring. Which, in our market-driven world, means that existing homes are pricier, too.

The average single-family house in the Berkshires now goes for around $332,000, according to Zillow, up nearly 40 percent since 2021. The real estate website also calculates that an income close to $90,000 is needed to afford such a dwelling. For especially desirable towns like Tyringham, Richmond, Lenox and Stockbridge you should double that number.

In Stockbridge, about half of all residences are vacation getaways that sit empty much of the year. In lake-blessed Otis, the share is said to approach two-thirds.

Second-home residents are mostly a plus: They pay taxes, patronize local businesses, don’t use many local services and, in my experience, are nice folks.

But they occupy space once filled by locals. Demand from second-home buyers inevitably drives up prices for new families, growing families and others in search of a full-time nest.

Such fears have prompted localities in many parts of the U.S. to consider special taxes on part-time residents or limits on vacation rentals. Great Barrington, which adopted short-term leasing restrictions last year, will consider three citizens petitions on the subject at Monday’s town meeting. Stockbridge recently shelved a contentious rental proposal.

Everywhere, a troubling wave of us-vs.-them resentment seems to be rising.

In his new book, “A World of Insecurity,” economist Pranab Bardhan links such sentiment to the current tide of populist anger and anti-immigrant activism. To Bardhan, these are symptoms of a growing sense of loss among many Americans, especially those in less-populated areas. They see their communities changing, people like them losing out. They want all that to stop.

It won’t, of course. Not without ending freedom of movement and markets, or effectively turning our towns into stagnant fortresses. It might be more prudent to increase the supply of housing.

A complex task, though hardly impossible. Zoning and other land use laws could be rewritten to soften the density, lot size, setback, parking, permitting and other stipulations that discourage apartments and townhouses.

Local governments could expand tax incentives to developers of affordable housing. States could raise income limits for mortgage and rent assistance. Builders and building-code drafters could embrace new construction methods, like 3D printing and greater use of recycled components.

Also — and I expect some blowback on this — our public-spirited NIMBY friends could focus their attention on environmental and health menaces — a PCB dump in Lee certainly qualifies — rather than residential configurations they don’t like.

Getting people to accept change isn’t easy. So perhaps we should start with increasing the supply and affordability of housing. That’s basically a technical challenge. Americans are good at those.

It took Little Buster three years to find a label that would record “Lookin’ for a Home,” which made him an R&B star. Blind from childhood, he mastered six instruments and went on to a successful career as a performer and songwriter. He died in 2006 near the Long Island town where he grew up.

Yes, Little Buster did find a home, in every sense. With smarter housing policies and a touch of common sense, so can we.