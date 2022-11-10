Donald Morrison: In World War II, we dropped bombs in the fight to preserve democracy. This week, our weapon was our vote

As I awaited results of the midterm elections the other night, my thoughts turned to a gray October day in 1943 when my father almost died for the right to vote.
The U.S. Army Air Force, from its bases in England, sent 291 heavy bombers over Germany. Their objective was a complex of ball-bearing factories in Schweinfurt that were key to Nazi war efforts. It was one of the biggest aerial bombardments in history.
The planes had to maintain radio silence over Germany and occupied France, so it would be many nerve-wracking hours before Bomber Command knew the results. As was the case in this week’s voting, they were mixed.
The factories were heavily damaged, but at such great cost that the mission is known among military historians as Black Thursday. Sixty U.S. bombers were shot down over Germany, 17 crash-landed elsewhere and 121 suffered severe damage. More than 600 crewmen were killed or taken prisoner.
My father piloted one of those planes. To him it was just another day’s work. You see, he was fighting to preserve democracy.
That’s the job he signed up for — and the job he largely continued after the war. He returned to his hometown, bought a business, became active in local civic affairs and held conventional views: free markets, sound government, equal opportunity.
He was a man of the middle. Like Montesquieu, Tocqueville and Washington, he believed democracy required moderation in order to survive. And democracy meant much to him, having risked his life defending it.
His descendants seem to have inherited that trait. Oh, we don’t agree on everything, but we share a fierce pride in our father’s military service – and the form of government he was fighting for.
Some people believe democracy is in danger again. They cite efforts to prevent people from voting, to use violence and misinformation to attain their goals, even to deny the results of a democratic election. My father would be appalled.
And yet, he would also note that the plane he flew in the cause of democracy was one of the most durable ever built. The turbocharged, all-weather B-17 Flying Fortress, bristling with 11 machine guns and a 5,000 pound bomb load, could survive heavy damage from anti-aircraft fire, strafing by enemy fighter planes, even crash-landings.
As my father learned, the plane could remain aloft after one, two or even three of its four engines stopped working. If its flak-punctured fuel tanks ran dry over the North Sea, it could be set down gently between the waves, assuming the pilot was sufficiently skilled (he was). It could stay afloat long enough for him to evacuate nearly all the crew safely (he did). Think of the B-17 as a metaphor, with wings.
The U.S. bounced back from Black Thursday. Though hardly a democracy, the Air Force listened to its pilots and switched from daylight bombing to safer, if less accurate, nighttime runs. It introduced long-range fighter planes to escort the B-17s to their targets. Losses plunged.
My father survived the war. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here, along with my siblings and our noisy regiment of kids, grandkids, nephews, nieces, cousins and in-laws. Some of the latter fled the Nazis.
That adds up to generations of citizens — and voters. We’ve seen lots of elections. Won some, lost some, lived to fight another day. You might say we’re a family of turbocharged, all-weather heavy bombers, bristling with opinions and capable of surviving crash landings.
Our hope doesn’t, as Emily Dickenson put it, have feathers. Instead, to paraphrase poet Randall Jarrell (who served in the Air Force with my father), it has ball-turret gunners.
Win or lose, we’re not giving up on electoral democracy. Neither should you.