Donald Morrison: France and America share a mutual thirst for glory — and an unseemly disdain for foreigners

Greetings from Paris, where I seem to have stumbled into a national crisis.
Not the one involving widespread strikes, mass demonstrations and uncollected garbage. That started months ago when President Emmanuel Macron announced an increase in the official retirement age from 62 to 64.
Instead, I’m talking about tennis. For only the second time in the 55-year history of international Grand Slam play (the first was in 2021), not a single French player has survived the first few days of the French Open.
Le Figaro, France’s largest daily, had two front-page articles on this national disgrace, plus two more stories inside. French radio and TV were throbbing with outrage and wounded pride. Not since 1789 have people here been so upset.
OK, that’s an exaggeration, though it’s easy to understand their anguish. France basically invented tennis, back in the 12th century, and dominated the game for much of the 19th and early 20th. Then came the Americans, Spaniards, Argentines, Serbs, Poles, Russians and other interlopers.
A French male hasn’t won a French Open singles title since Yannick Noah in 1983, a French female since Mary Pierce in 2000. By contrast. Spanish men have won 15 titles since 2000, American women five.
Like many Americans, I often find myself in Paris for the French Open, one of the sport’s four “majors” (along with Wimbledon, the Australian Open and the U.S. Open). This year, tickets for the Rolland Garros tennis complex (named after a World War I aviator) are unusually scarce. So are restaurant reservations and uncrowded museums, since half the world seems to be here. I’m dining in obscure bistros and watching the French Open on TV.
Not that I’m much of a tennis person. I came to the sport late in life, and then largely because of the ever-welcoming Lee Community Tennis Association. I find the game especially satisfying to watch, since it involves only two players — four for doubles — who don’t wear much clothing. That intimacy has made the game equally popular among French and Americans, who tend to take things personally.
The two countries have much else in common, starting with the Enlightenment principles of reason and liberty on which both republics were founded, and continuing with their mutual thirst for glory. America has presidential candidates promising to make us great. France has President Macron, who recently declared, “My only ideology is to strive for French greatness.”
France has much to feel great about. It boasts one of the world’s longest average lifespans (83, four years longer than ours), as well as excellent (and largely free) health care, child care and education. The country is not afraid to send troops abroad when necessary.
France also has world-class scientists, chefs, artists, philosophers, fashion designers. The place is brimming with beauty and history, which is why it draws more tourists than any other country.
The French, like their American cousins, nurture a fierce sense of exceptionalism. We both take pride in a strong national identity, which makes us... different from everybody else. And, in our minds, better.
But exceptionalism comes with a price. It can blind a nation to its faults and make its citizens slaves to a static, increasingly outdated view of what it means to be French or American. Worse, it makes them worry that foreigners might somehow dilute that identity. Anti-immigrant sentiment is strong in both countries.
The irony is that France and the U.S. owe their greatness in large part to immigration. New arrivals helped build both countries and are currently essential to their maintenance. Immigrants have long been enriching France’s and America’s cultures and economies with new ideas, energy, flavors.
Same for tennis. Like many sports, it has become vastly more competitive at the professional level. Also, not coincidentally, more international — though that’s not a recent development.
Yannick Noah’s father came from Cameroon. Mary Pierce’s mother from the U.S. The American tennis legend Andre Agassi’s dad was from Iran, Swiss champion Roger Federer’s mom from South Africa.
Turning away the huddled masses yearning to breathe free is a losing proposition, especially for two countries that have long profited from freedom.
So has tennis. As I followed the action on Roland Garros’s distinctive red clay courts via a friend’s balky TV, I had a revelation.
Watching along with me from some distant and troubled land, there’s probably a little kid with a ball and a racquet who will, one day, make France great again.