What would Frederick Law Olmstead, storied Gilded Age landscape architect, say of today's Berkshires?

Over the London tomb of Sir Christopher Wren — architect, polymath and the man who designed St. Paul’s Cathedral (and much else in the city) after the Great Fire of 1666 — are carved these words: “If you seek his monument, look around you.”
The same could — and should — be said about a man who is the closest thing to America’s version of Wren: Frederick Law Olmstead, whose 200th birthday we celebrate this year.
He invented modern landscape design, helping create New York’s Central Park, Boston’s Emerald Mile and at least 30 Gilded Age estates in the Berkshires, including Wheatleigh, Cranwell, Elm Court, Shadow Brook and four spreads for the Crane family. Oh, and Williams College, Miss Hall’s School, Pittsfield Cemetery and Camp Becket.
Quite apart from that, Olmstead — like Christopher Wren — had one remarkable life.
He was born in Hartford to a family who’d been in America since the 1600s. About to enroll at Yale, he was temporarily blinded by an encounter with poison sumac and never did go to college. Instead, he went to sea on a merchant ship, then worked as a farmer on Staten Island.
Olmstead first gained fame as a journalist. His series for the New York Times about how slavery was ruining the economy of the South was published as a book in the U.S. and England. He became a firm abolitionist.
A reporting trip to England in 1850 changed his life. There he discovered the natural beauty of “English” gardens, as distinct from the more regimented “French” style (a preference he shared with his Lenox acquaintance Edith Wharton, a garden expert herself). In addition, near the city of Liverpool he encountered Birkenhead, the world’s first publicly financed civic park, open to all.
With no professional training, Olmstead helped a New York City friend, the architect Calvert Vaux, enter the 1857 design contest for a civic preserve in the center of Manhattan. They won. Olmstead was put in charge of building Central Park.
When the Civil War broke out, he headed to Washington, D.C., to become head of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, a forerunner to the American Red Cross. He also raised three regiments of black soldiers for the Union Army. Still, he was itchy for new opportunities to deploy his restless energy.
Before the war ended, Olmstead left for California to run a gold mine. It failed, but he became an early leader of the conservation movement taking shape in the American West. He helped persuade Congress to save California’s Yosemite and the sequoia-rich Mariposa Grove, and he joined the fight to preserve eastern treasures like the Adirondacks and Niagara Falls. His 1865 report to Congress is credited with putting the federal government in the conservation business.
He and Vaux opened the world’s first landscape architecture firm. (Later taken over by Olmstead’s two sons, it lasted until 1980). The team designed parks for the people of Brooklyn, Buffalo, Chicago, Milwaukee, Springfield, Mass., and dozens of other cities, as well as college campuses for Stanford, Wellesley, Mount Holyoke and Yale. The firm created the country’s first planned community, Riverside, Ill., and reconfigured the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.
Olmstead’s designs favor harmony and the enhancement of natural features. He thought nature should be preserved, not engineered. He turned down a Michigan park project, complaining that it would include too many “artificial objects.” As Daniel Burnham, then the country’s leading city planner, said of him: “He paints with lakes and wooded slopes, with lawns and banks and forest-covered hills, with mountainsides and ocean views.”
Like Christopher Wren, Olmstead was inspired to reclaim and preserve a landscape damaged by a calamity. For Wren, it was the Great Fire of London. For Olmstead, it was the rampaging industrial revolution of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, which was threatening natural beauty across an America still in denial about the price of prosperity.
He is a man for our time as well. Economic development is still threatening the beauty of God’s creation, and lately its very survival. Olmstead would no doubt say we need to preserve the planet, not monetize it.
He would also urge us to protect his beloved Berkshires from unwise development in its current renaissance. The passionate advocate of prudent land use would no doubt be a fixture at local planning meetings.
Where is Olmstead when we need him? He lies in Hartford’s Old North Cemetery, a bucolic landscape he did not design. But he knew enough to leave it alone.