Elliott Greenblott: Don't fall victim to a scam this tax season

It’s tax time regardless of which state you call home: the tax man cometh.
As in past years, criminals see this annual ritual as an opportunity combining emotion, anxiety, fear, anger (or at least dissatisfaction) and a sense of civic duty. Tax scams appear in email messages linked to phony websites and intrude as urgent phone calls or text messages. They alert us to tax payment, refund, or taxpayer record issues.
Regardless of the delivery method, the message commonality is urgency and the issues are somewhat similar: a problem with your taxpayer account, failure to pay your entire tax bill, unauthorized access to your tax records, or a tax refund in jeopardy. Frequently, the recipient is anxious, frightened, angry, or concerned and falls under what the scammer refers to as “The Ether,” a heightened sense of anxiety. Often, the message includes a threat of fines or imprisonment, thus adding a strong element of fear.
Emotion is the taxpayer’s enemy and the criminal’s ally. Avoiding the “Ether” requires the intended victim to maintain or restore rationality, logic and reason. Step back, take a deep breath, think out the situation, and don’t succumb to the sense of urgency that is conveyed by the criminal. The IRS and state tax authorities do not threaten. Typically, a message from the IRS does not give people a warm fuzzy feeling but their effort is to resolve an issue, often the result of an innocent filing error.
Tax agencies will not call or send emails about a problem. They send explanatory letters (USPS) and ask that you contact them within a reasonable amount of time to resolve the issue. If you are the recipient of a scam tax notice, that likely conveys urgency and/or threats, report it to your state tax agency and the IRS. Internet scams can also be reported to the FBI at IC3.gov. Record and share critical information such as phone numbers, email addresses and websites.
Another sad reality of IRS scams involves tax refunds. Many, particularly late filers, are finding that someone has already accessed their tax records and received tax refunds. This is possible because the data necessary to commit fraud is readily available on the internet. Monitor your tax records by registering for online access to your IRS account at irs.gov and report any irregularities. Tax season is painful enough. Don’t increase the misery by falling to scammers.
Questions, concerns? Contact me at egreenblott@aarp.org.