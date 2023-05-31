WILLIAMSTOWN — Generous cultivation of news reports and commentary about artificial intelligence technology is blooming in my personal field of dreams.
In the small hours of Tuesday, following my usual bout with wakefulness, I dropped off to sleep. I can’t know how long I’d been “out” before the dream show started, but it was a doozy. I remember being behind the wheel of my car at twilight when the hip and shoulder harnesses began to tighten. And tighten. And tighten still more. Before long, I could barely move.
In the dream, my car’s dashboard had transformed into a display more suited to the cockpit of an airliner and I discovered that the car responded to voice commands. Touchscreen technology was also available. I made liberal — and profane — use of the voice recognition feature to loosen the belts, but to no avail. For reasons best known to itself, the car wanted me to stay put.
I could breathe normally, though, and I felt no pain. The car was driving itself, negotiating corners and adjusting speed appropriately, so I set about figuring out how to set it on a course for home.
I demanded a heading to my address. No dice. A couple of promising-looking icons on the touchscreen yielded no result. In a weird dream within a dream, a scene from a James Bond film flashed by. In the scene, 007 was trapped in the rear passenger seat of a plane in a ground-bound nosedive. Bond didn’t crash and neither did I, but I still couldn’t get the car to drive home. It soon became clear that it had been commandeered by some unseen force.
Suddenly, it dawned on me: My long-held fear that the car’s computer-based controls could be hacked into was valid. Where would I be taken?
My dream’s final image was reassuring: The force with me was, at least, hospitable and sympathetic. I’d gone to bed hungry, and I emerged from dreamland in an ideal spot: The car pulled into a parking space in front of Angelina’s sub shop in North Adams and the seat belts fell away.
On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that some of the brightest lights of artificial intelligence technology had published a joint statement declaring that the devices they build “may one day pose an existential threat to humanity and should be considered a societal risk on par with pandemics and nuclear wars.”
That’s some warning label.
“Recent advancements in so-called large language models — the type of AI system used by ChatGPT and other chatbots — have raised fears that AI could soon be used at scale to spread misinformation and propaganda, or that it could eliminate millions of white-collar jobs,” reads the newspaper’s account.
The signatories of the one-sentence statement released by the Center for AI Safety, a nonprofit group, include more than 350 executives, researchers and engineers in the field. Three of them — Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI; Dennis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind; and Dario Amodei, chief executive of Anthropic — represent leading AI companies.
Two winners of the distinguished Turing Award also signed. Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, who were honored for their work on neural networks, “are often considered ‘godfathers’ of the modern AI movement,” The Times report reads.
There’s growing fear that AI could become “powerful enough that it could create societal-scale disruptions within a few years if nothing is done to slow it down, though researchers sometimes stop short of explaining how that would happen,” wrote Times reporter Kevin Roose.
This month, his account reads, “Altman, Hassabis and Amodei met with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to talk about AI regulation. In Senate testimony after the meeting, Mr. Altman warned that the risks of advanced AI systems were serious enough to warrant government intervention and called for regulation of AI for its potential harms.”
Given the enormously influential — and occasionally malignant — power of social media platforms and the eager willingness of so many to unquestioningly accept blatant lies as gospel truth, governmental regulation alone is unlikely to stop or even significantly slow this runaway train.
The early and persistent encouragement of skepticism based on reason has the best chance of averting the disaster predicted by the statement. Parents and teachers must take prominent places on the front lines.