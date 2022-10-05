WILLIAMSTOWN — The economic costs of the devastation caused in Florida by Hurricane Ian will take months to assess, but the number likely will contain what a former colleague described as “a trainload of zeroes.”
Worse, the financial picture pales against the fast-growing toll of lives lost. Each day brings grief to more people.
It’s difficult to imagine how much worse the situation would be if the federal government declined to provide significant assistance, but that’s the way it was in 1927, when the Great Mississippi Flood submerged some 27,000 square miles in four states to depths of up to 30 feet. Five hundred deaths were reported; some 670,000 people were made homeless as the river rose, breaching hundreds of levees.
At first, according to his biographers, President Calvin Coolidge largely ignored the reports of flood-related damage and state officials’ requests for federal assistance. Soon, however, Coolidge yielded to increasing political pressure (the 1928 election was looming) and acted.
He vested his secretary of commerce, Herbert C. Hoover, with sweeping administrative powers and sent him south. He also mobilized the National Red Cross and called for public donations. Hoover, an engineer by training, did his job well — so well, indeed, that some historians trace the inspiration of Coolidge’s 1928 statement “I choose not to run …” to the former Massachusetts governor’s doubts about his chances of success.
His doubts apparently lingered even after he quietly approved a flood control funding bill passed in Congress without his support in 1927, signing the bill into law in private the following year. As he approached the end of his presidency, he offered a candid assessment of Hoover, who succeeded him in office. He thought Hoover boastful and referred to him in private as “Wonder Boy.”
“That man has offered me unsolicited advice for six years, all of it bad,” Coolidge declared.
A thrifty — and consistent — New Englander, Coolidge refused to send federal aid to his native Vermont after serious floods struck eight communities, including Brattleboro and Rutland, in the autumn of 1927. He argued that he could not help Vermont when he had refused aid to the southern states, but many Vermonters weren’t persuaded.
Coolidge, who had been a regular visitor to his family’s farm near Plymouth, Vt., before and during his presidency, didn’t return there for nearly a year. When he came back to assess the progress of recovery from the flooding, his train stopped in Bennington. At the rail depot there, on Sept. 21, 1928, he delivered what many of his biographers consider to be his best speech.
“I love Vermont because of her hills and valleys, her scenery and invigorating climate, but most of all because of her indomitable people,” Coolidge said. “They are a race of pioneers who have almost beggared themselves to serve others. If the spirit of liberty should vanish in other parts of the Union, and support of our institutions should languish, it could all be replenished from the generous store held by the people of this brave little state of Vermont.”
Newspapers nationwide picked up the speech, focusing on the last six words. The resentment that may have arisen from the president’s tight hold on the purse strings may not have been forgotten, but it appeared that “Silent Cal” had been forgiven.