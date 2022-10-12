WILLIAMSTOWN — A TV news clip caught my attention last week with a rude noise. A nasty, cough-like sound emerged from the SUV that was shown being started by its owner, whose crestfallen facial expression conveyed his distress when he looked underneath the SUV.

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Berkshire County, and police say 'no business is safe' Catalytic converter theft is quick, easy, and rising in the Berkshires. When it happens to you, get ready for insurance hell, and a slew of expenses and hassles.

Someone had stolen the catalytic converter. The next scene depicted the owner driving the sputtering vehicle to a dealership. In a light, hopeful tone, the voice-over bespoke the “simple repair” envisioned by the owner. A second or two later, the man’s hopes were dashed: It would be weeks before a replacement converter could be found. What to do?

Apparently, not much. Apart from regularly scouring both the “independent” and original equipment manufacturer markets and collaborating closely with trusted mechanics, the victims of converter theft — or of the normal wear and tear on hundreds of other vehicle parts — may well have to just hurry up and wait.

The motives for catalytic converter thefts spring primarily from three conditions, industry observers say: the skyrocketing cost/value of the precious metals in the converters, supply chain crimps and economic conditions such as worker shortages.

Thefts of converters in 2021 rose to 65,398, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, a 353 percent increase from 2020.

The value of fenced converters varies widely, the NICB reports, from less than $100 to several thousand dollars. The highest prices are fetched by converters from hybrid vehicles such as the Toyota Prius, Honda Jazz and Lexus RX, some of which carry two converters.

Vehicles with high ground clearance are most vulnerable to converter theft because there’s more room to move underneath them while operating the tool of choice for converter thieves: a cordless reciprocating saw.

Converter theft and limited or nonexistent part availability have combined to consign many drivers to hell on wheels, particularly those who rely on trucks for a living. From here, it looks as though law enforcement has taken a sensible approach to dealing with increased numbers of “expired” and/or “rejected” inspection stickers. Drivers can’t fix stuff with parts they can’t find, so maximum slack should be — and is — cut.

Still, some vehicle owners find themselves too close to trouble for comfort.

A failed seatbelt-condition sensor under the seat of a friend’s Mini Cooper nearly caused revocation of the car’s registration. A “rejected” sticker had adorned the Cooper’s windshield for close to a year, the maximum length of time allowed for continued registration validity.

A tip from his mechanic sent my friend to a parts dealer in Connecticut, who had a Cooper front seat for sale. A mechanic had placed at 50-50 the odds that the sensor and associated wiring on the “new” seat would be compatible with the corresponding electronics on my friend’s Cooper, but facing revocation of his registration, he decided to roll the dice.

As he opened the driver’s door of the pickup truck he’d brought to the yard, he was greeted by a profanity-laden demand to stay in the vehicle. He soon learned the reason for this unusual business practice was two snarling Doberman pinschers approached the truck.

A word from the boss sent the dogs elsewhere and business was done. At home, the seat was connected and fingers crossed as the Cooper’s ignition was activated.

A “motherboard,” following a few seconds of contemplation, flashed her approval of the new addition. Problem solved.

The wise vehicle buyer plans for the worst and hopes for the best, a strategy that seems ever wiser with the passage of time. I like to think that the ownership of more than a few preowned cars over many years has helped me to learn the virtues of patience and thrift.

Still, until I talked with my friend, I hadn’t reckoned with the possibility that someone might set the dogs on me.