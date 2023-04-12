WILLIAMSTOWN — Harbingers of spring at this address include sightings of Clyde the red squirrel and the return of the cardinal couple to their warm weather-perching tree. And, fresh from Town Hall, the semiannual real estate tax bill.
Enclosed with the bill is a survey from the town’s Charter Review Commission, which has been meeting since September 2022. The commission’s task, in which it is assisted by the Edward J. Collins Jr. Center for Public Management at the University of Massachusetts, is to review the town’s charter, adopted in 1956.
At least two public forums are planned prior to the presentation of a final draft report in early 2024; an interim report will form the basis for the first public forum this fall.
In my experience, surveys, particularly those undertaken by governments, often inspire eye rolls and deposits into the nearest trash receptacle. With this survey, that would be a mistake.
In Massachusetts, municipal charters have the force of state law. A charter’s provisions, which concern such crucial matters as term lengths and limits for town officials, procedures for recall of elected officials, and governance by “open” or “representative” town meeting may be altered only by act(s) of the state Legislature.
It makes sense to review charters, and Williamstown’s is long overdue for examination.
I took the survey online. Apart from demographic information, it aims to acquire data about town meeting attendance. (I answered “about half the time,” a reply that I’m not at all sure would be borne out by statistical records, but there it is.) To the question concerning voting in town elections, I confidently filled in the “almost always” circle. (I’ll vote just about any time I get the chance.)
I thought for quite a while before declaring my approval of a charter provision for the recall of elected officials during their term of office. A year or two ago, I probably would have checked the “no” box, but when a con man swindled a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives out of presumably savvy voters in Queens, N.Y., I figured that Williamstown could use an electoral ejector seat.
During a long career as a reporter for this newspaper, I covered town meetings in all 30 of Berkshire County’s towns. My observations aligned to convince me that an “open” town meeting yields a more accurate reflection of the will of the citizenry than the “representative” form. Open meetings can be raucous and messy from a parliamentary viewpoint, but representative meetings present some potentially knotty problems of their own, not the least of which is fielding candidates. In that format, voters from each precinct or district elect representatives who then vote at town meeting. (Adams currently has the only representative town meeting in the Berkshires.)
Writing about Williamstown government in 1953 for a bicentennial history of the town, Prof. Robert R.R. Brooks notes that at the turn of the 20th century, every town officer was elected: “Fifty years later, in the annual report, there are two pages of elected officers and three pages of officials appointed by the moderator or [Select Board],” he wrote. “... At a barely perceptible rate, the town has learned how to appoint specialists to perform complex tasks. The growing pains have been severe and have caused anguish — even bitterness along the way. Town meeting majorities opposed to change have become town meeting minorities blocking progress until insistent cries for the question have blasted the way clear.”
Recalling the remark of “a somewhat acid member of the community,” Brooks reports that “of the 2,000 eligible voters in the community, 400 attend town meeting. Of the 400 who attend, 300 vote. Of the 300 voting, 200 know what the question is — and they can be switched by a good speech. This is an obvious exaggeration, but it has an element of truth. Town meeting government has always been minority government.”
In a column that appeared in The Eagle on April 8, Ralph Gardner Jr. nimbly dissected the ubiquitous customer survey. To his sentiments, I would add only “amen,” and a proviso: This survey matters. It can be found online at surveymonkey.com/r/P6LHB59.