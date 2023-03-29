D.R. Bahlman: Remembering David Rempell

WILLIAMSTOWN — I first met Dave Rempell in 2007, the year in which I lost a bid for a seat on the Select Board.
I deserved to lose, having campaigned lightly. While other candidates engaged voters at the landfill on Saturday mornings, I slept in. And how: For seven critical preelection days, I slept in the Caribbean on a long-planned vacation.
On a sunny and hot Election Day, as neatly attired candidates stood by their posts outside the polls, I arranged delivery of lawn chairs, a beach umbrella and a cooler from home. I made casual camp in the shade, dressed in a T-shirt, shorts and sandals: the embodiment of relaxed, unflappable leadership. All that was lacking was a fan and a poster of MAD Magazine’s Alfred E. Newman (a lifelong role model). “What? Me Worry?”
Friends dropped by to chat. Morton O. Schapiro, then president of Williams College, bicycled over with a small child in tow, circling back to declare his support and wish me well.
Another visitor was Dave Rempell.
He was polite, courtly and diplomatic. Smiling, he praised my precautions against heat stroke, then wished me luck and took his leave. Looking back, I’m sure he knew he’d just met a loser in the four-way race for the two available seats, but he never let on. Sure enough, I lost by 60-some votes.
As a nine-year veteran of the Select Board and a school principal of long experience, he knew that votes and trust are earned by displays of genuine confidence and determination, not by the design of comfortable quarters in which to await those unearned rewards.
Dave knew I’d phoned it in and he was kind enough never to charge me for the call.
Later, he and I served on the board of the former Village Ambulance Service. The board presided over its merger with North Adams Ambulance Service to form Northern Berkshire EMS.
It was then that I learned the depth of Dave’s bravery. Despite fighting a desperate battle against what he referred to in his obituary as “double-hit” lymphoma, he often endured cold weather to attend board meetings in the Youth Center that he was instrumental in building. He enjoyed showing off the hats, gloves and mufflers that friends and loved ones had made for him. His good spirits warmed the room. He held his illness at bay until last Saturday when it took him at age 76.
He and I often met in the supermarket, both of us flying without a list. It always cheered me to see that elfin smile and hear his greeting. I’ll miss those more than I can say.
Dave came to Williamstown in 1988 as principal of the elementary school. He made the most of his 34 years here, overseeing the construction of a new school and new quarters for what had been an antiquated, unsafe, underequipped and unlicensed youth center.
Williamstown is richer by far for his hard work, generosity, kindness and wisdom. He was, first, last, and always, a teacher. He’ll be remembered as one of the best.
Lights out at the ‘old old’ Legion
“The Bank Dick,” a 1940 comedy starring W.C. Fields as Egbert Souse, a henpecked husband and father who lands a job as a bank guard in his hometown of Lompoc, Calif., was on TV last week.
A fan of Fields since childhood, I tuned in and waited for one of my favorite scenes: Fields (Souse) wants the telephone number of the town’s premiere hotel, the New Old Lompoc House.
“Yes, yes, the New Old,” he instructs the operator.
Whenever the movie is mentioned, it occurs to me that two places in Williamstown rate similar titles: the American Legion post and the Williams Inn.
The Inn is situated at its third location in Williamstown; the Legion was in its second location on Spring Street when it was closed and demolished some years ago.
Thus, using Fieldsian nomenclature, the Inn could be referred to as the “new old old” Inn, and the Legion as the “old, old.”
The film puts me in mind of a rainy spring Saturday in the 1970s. I had stopped by the Legion for refreshment when the rain suddenly intensified. Minutes later, following a crash of thunder, the power went out.
The phone rang, the bartender answered and handed the receiver over to a patron, who set about explaining to his wife the reason for his late return home.
“The power’s out, honey, so the car won’t start.”
The conversation ended and the man resumed hobnobbing. “She bought it,” he boasted.
About five minutes later the phone rang again. The bartender listened briefly, then handed the receiver to the hapless guy with a warning.
“Game over,” he said.