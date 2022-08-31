D.R. Bahlman: Flip phones, fax and paper maps. Can I embrace the 21st century without disposing of those?

WILLIAMSTOWN — I like to think that I’m not easily offended. After 45 years in journalism, a profession which not only invites but cultivates criticism, my skin has thickened nicely. I have often said, aloud and to myself, “no offense taken,” and I’ve meant every word. Free expression often isn’t polite, particularly now.
Annoyance is another thing entirely. Where offense is an angry wasp, annoyance is a flea, a gnat, a no-see-um, a persistent pest that defies most defensive measures short of toxic chemicals.
I encounter it most often while watching TV or reading on the internet, and my sensitivity to it has increased with age.
During an online browsing session last week, my attention was drawn to a headline that promised insights on dealing with household clutter and other existential threats to a civilized life.
I clicked on the story and began to read. I hadn’t gotten three paragraphs into it before I heard the high-pitched buzz of annoyance. The sound was faint at first: The author’s subject was “flip phones,” which have evolved — unreasonably, I believe — into badges of geezer-hood.
Sure enough, this thinly veiled theme gradually emerged from the article’s rapidly deepening swamp of what I call “peppy” prose: “We don’t want to be rude, you see, but ...”
My annoyance alert system sounded, and I prepared for the attack of the no-see-ums.
“Flip phones hold no value for anyone,” the article declared. “In fact, they could suggest that you’re up to no good. They’re often used as ‘burner’ phones.”
The author’s advice? Get a smartphone ASAP. The not-so-subtle message? Come into the 21st century. Indeed, later in the piece, he notes that “it’s a new day.”
No argument there, either, except that it doesn’t seem likely that acquisition of a costly electronic device will achieve assimilation into a new era for everyone. It’s not that simple, you see.
Further on, it develops that if the author had his way, “physical maps,” by which he presumably means paper maps, would be permanently disposed of. After all, driving directions may be obtained via a smartphone’s GPS feature, and knowledgeable friends are but a text or phone call away.
Again, no argument, but a paper map might have been of some help to the person who called me recently to apologize for missing an appointment owing to the delayed discovery that it takes longer than 20 minutes to drive from Northampton to Adams.
I’d bet the call was made on a smartphone, so the necessary information was, literally, close at hand. Paper maps may be unwieldy, but they show the big picture, and that sometimes comes in handy. At any rate, it doesn’t justify open season on paper maps. Or on telephone landlines and fax machines, which were other targets of the author’s heavily diluted wrath.
A landline-to-landline call, albeit rare, offers the luxuries of clarity, adequate volume and privacy. In the 60-plus years I’ve used them, I’ve never had a dropped call.
Online security being far less than absolute, some businesses, notably law firms, find fax machines to be the safest way to transmit and receive documents. Consigning the machines to the trash heap on the grounds of obsolescence would be foolish.
I know a sales pitch when I see one, and the edgy/chummy tone of the piece seems to be getting more popular with the hucksters. That’s OK. They’re just doing their jobs. No offense.
Pittsfield author’s book headed for big screen?
A principal partner in a county-based firm that has produced computer-generated animation for several successful movies has shifted Kevin O’Hara’s book, “Ins and Outs of a Locked Ward: My 30 Years as a Psychiatric Nurse” to the top of his priority list.
“It’s an amazing opportunity,” Jeffrey Kleiser, of North Adams-based Kleiser-Walczak Construction Co., said of the Pittsfield native’s recently published book.
Kleiser said he plans to seek financial backing to make the book into either a feature film or a television series. He praised O’Hara’s writing, describing it as “vivid” and abundantly supplied with an array of interesting characters.
O’Hara, who is the author of two other books, “A Lucky Irish Lad” and “Last of the Donkey Pilgrims,” worked as a psychiatric nurse in the Jones unit at Berkshire Medical Center for three decades.
He is currently traveling in Ireland.