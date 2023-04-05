WILLIAMSTOWN — The town has had a leash law on its books since the early 1970s. There’s no evidence that the ordinance was adopted in response to public demand for canine law and order, but had there been such an outcry, there would have been no doubt as to the identities of the town’s “most-wanted” pooches.
Blissfully ignorant of the law, Thumper Burnham, Ulysses Erickson and Breeze Bahlman roamed the town freely, visiting favorite businesses and private homes, heedless of authority but generally popular owing to their good looks and winning personalities.
All three dogs were fond of people, and while each might have had the occasional snarling encounter with other dogs, existing authoritative accounts name only Thumper as a regular combatant in dog fights. One of his co-owners, Thomas Burnham, recalls that Thumper, a large, powerfully built black-and-white collie mix, enjoyed jogging in the company of the family’s patriarch, the late John Burnham.
On many occasions, Thomas Burnham recalls, the exercise was interrupted when Thumper would spot another dog and proceed to take care of business, much to his owner’s annoyance.
Despite his notoriety, Thumper made no effort to evade authorities or conceal his identity. Indeed, he sported a disc on his collar that was embossed with his name and telephone number. Countless incoming calls to the family’s house on Buxton Hill concluded with the dispatch of any available licensed driver to pick up Thumper and bring him home, Thomas Burnham said.
For all his bravado in dog fights, Thumper quailed at the first distant rumble of thunder. One of the calls to the Burnham house came from the box office at the Williamstown Summer Theatre Festival, where a terrified Thumper had taken refuge under the shelf behind the ticket window.
Another thunderstorm drove him to dive through the screen in the door of a house on Main Street.
Ulysses, a resident of my immediate neighborhood, was the philosopher of the group. Mild-mannered and easygoing, he was described as “black and tan.”
An inveterate wanderer, he channeled the distinguishing characteristic of his namesake.
A presumed pacifist, “Ule” avoided confrontation with other dogs, preferring to observe life from a discreet distance. He was always turning up in unexpected places. Once, during a haircut at the former St. Pierre’s Barbershop on Spring Street, I spotted him sitting just outside the door. He observed the proceedings briefly and sauntered off down the street, his curiosity (apparently) satisfied.
Breeze, a strikingly handsome golden retriever, joined my family after his previous owner, a colleague of my late father’s at Williams College, pointedly observed that the dog was getting to be “a little more” than he and his wife could handle. Dog lovers both, my parents volunteered to take Breeze in. He didn’t stay in for long.
I have previously employed this space to describe Breeze’s activities one sunny day in spring, soon after he joined the family. A line in a favorite film, “All About Eve,” that describes a display of “running, jumping or standing gall” comes to mind when I recall the occasion.
A frequent visitor to the college campus, Breeze made his way into what was then named Baxter Hall, a dining and recreation facility now called Paresky Center.
Somehow, he got into a walk-in cooler in the basement and carried off a five-pound bag of ground beef. Half-dragging, half-lifting the bag, he exited the building, and headed east across a lawn, a parking lot, and more lawn toward Hopkins Hall, the college’s administration building.
Somebody let him inside — he was a charming devil after all — and he dropped the bag at the door of my father’s office. The campus security officer who had been pursuing Breeze finally caught up with him, and my father gave him a lift home. The ground beef was thrown out.
A few months later, Breeze was adopted by a large family in Clarksburg, where he lived out his days on 10 or so acres of his own.
Some days, after taking my daily dose of news, I wonder if it might not be so bad if things really did go to the dogs.