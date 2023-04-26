WILLIAMSTOWN — The cable bill arrived last week, bearing its monthly tidings of great cost yet proclaiming services that would have been the stuff of fantasy 70-plus years ago.
Imagine being able to rewind a favorite program to the beginning or choose from hundreds of channels carrying everything from wrestling to romance in high definition. Want some dinner music? Heavy metal? Feel like doing some shopping? Miss last week’s best prime time? Pass the remote; it’s all there.
It’s anybody’s guess as to whether toolmaker and inventor Wilfred J. Bilodeau, of Windsor, envisioned any of this in 1945, six years before he bought a lot atop Witts Ledge in North Adams and put up a “slender” television antenna.
The quality and reliability of over-the-air TV signals in North Berkshire has always been a notch or two below so-so, and Bilodeau, apparently the possessor of a broad entrepreneurial streak and a flair for electronics, figured that TV owners would jump at the chance to improve it.
For about two years, he provided “single-wire” (single-channel) cable TV to some 200 subscribers, most of whom lived on or near State Street in North Adams and, in 1953, incorporated the business as Simplex Design & Engineering Corp. The company also sold TV sets.
An entry in the firm’s ledger, which was provided to me by a friend whose late husband worked in the area for many years for a succession of cable TV service providers, indicates the annual fee for Simplex’s service was $48. The initial installation cost was $75.
The business grew, and Bilodeau set about expanding its reach, putting up a 60-foot reception tower on Hoosac Mountain in North Adams. He aimed to eventually serve 3,000 households in northern Berkshire County; the new tower fed the system via a 5,000-foot-long cable along West Shaft Road.
Bilodeau’s ambitions for the company never materialized, and he died in 1961 at age 55. His company was later purchased by Berkshire Tele-Cable.
“Harassed by complex economic factors and simple bad luck, Simplex foundered for 11 long years before finally sinking,” John Walsh, a reporter for The North Adams Transcript, wrote in the Nov. 19, 1964 edition.
In July 1964, Berkshire Tele-Cable, which touted the ability of its service to “take you out of the fringe area for just pennies a day,” announced special rates during its “construction period.” By 1964, the company had laid more than 500,000 feet of cable and was serving 2,300 households. The construction involved the removal of Bilodeau’s Hoosac Mountain antenna and its replacement with nine “updated” antennae “perched on three wooden arrays shaped like a huge letter H,” reads a contemporary newspaper account.
Berkshire Tele-Cable’s employees at that time included Carmen DiLego, who had been manager of the firm since 1959, Ray Mannikko, Henry Brazeau, Bernard Armata and Raymond Fisher.
