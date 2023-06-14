WILLIAMSTOWN — For many years, the “runup” to Fathers’ Day put my nerves on edge.
The trouble didn’t spring from a lack of gift ideas: From my early teens, I’d been an incorrigible sock thief, raiding my father’s top dresser drawer several times a week. A quick trip to the Salvatore shoe store on Spring Street would easily have supplied me with the means to make at least partial restitution.
My problem was not what to buy for him; it was whether to buy anything at all. He made no secret of his disdain for what had come to be known as “Hallmark holidays,” and it was tempting to take him at his oft-repeated word in the interest of saving a few bucks, but a soft inner voice warned against that. One year, I ignored it when it was raised in connection with Mother’s Day, and the result was a Force 10 storm of guilt and misery. I vowed to never again allow either occasion to pass unacknowledged.
For Dad, socks and neckties gave way to bourbon, although that strategy went awry the year I presented him with Tennessee whiskey under the mistaken impression that there was no appreciable difference.
He unwrapped my offering and looked at it appraisingly through his newly acquired trifocal glasses.
“Thanks, Dust,” he said, holding it at arm’s length as though it was a radioactive specimen. “I’ll just put this in the cabinet so we’ll have it for guests.”
The black-labeled bottle remained unopened for some years until it was discovered by a friend of mine and met its ultimate destiny in the company of an iced Coca-Cola. I had long since learned that when Dad said bourbon, he meant bourbon whiskey, which comes only from Kentucky.
Knowledge of this, and countless other subjects arcane and commonplace, came my way largely through my own observations and experiences. Now, 70 years on and 22 years after his death, I realize that it’s taken me fully three decades to figure out that this was how my father planned it. The college professor in him might have been expected to seize a “teachable moment” in his son’s well-meant but misguided effort to present a gift suited to the recipient’s tastes and preferences and set the kid straight then and there. Wisely, he waited, believing as he did that learning how to learn is almost always better than being lectured. In either case, injured feelings accomplish nothing. He knew that kindness and patience would always win out.
First, last and always, my father was a teacher. He taught at Yale, then later at Williams from which he retired in 1986. My schoolmates often wondered aloud whether life with a scholar involved near-constant application of my nose to the grindstone. I could truthfully tell them that it did not.
Some of my earliest recollections are of what he called “London Days.” Five or six times during our sabbatical year in England in 1957-58, my father would “spring” me (as my mother put it) from the parochial school near our house in West Byfleet, Surrey. He and I would ride the train to London and take long walking tours throughout the city, which he knew well from his long study of English history. We ate lunch in pubs — he was partial to what my mother referred to as “those vile Scotch eggs” — while I dined on ham sandwiches and orange squash. I remember only a few specific facts from our travels. I can point out the balcony on the Palace of Whitehall on which Charles I was executed in 1649, but it somehow seemed easier on subsequent visits to find my way around London.
My father rarely gave advice. Instead, he made sources of information easily available by keeping a houseful of books and by reading aloud to his children. Now, and not just when Father’s Day comes around, I think not so often of what he said but of what he did and how closely he listened. I learned the most from those things.