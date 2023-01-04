D.R. Bahlman: No frills phoning with ‘Flipper’

WILLIAMSTOWN — A sign of maturity, I’m told, is possession of a “flip phone.”
Another badge of geezerhood, I’m advised, is the wearing of a wristwatch, but I’ll leave discussion of that for another day — whose date I can discern if I can find my reading glasses or take a magnifier to my old Seiko timepiece.
I also could consult Flipper, my dolphin-gray cellphone, which features a calendar function and displays the time and date — brightly backlit — upon opening.
The laughter and howls of derision that sometimes accompany this maneuver are manifestations of the peer pressure to upgrade to a “smartphone.”
I can’t shut it out: The devices are amazing. Internet connection, travel directions, hotel/restaurant recommendations, news, music, movies, books, videos, and a wide range of communication and calculation options are available at the touch of a fingertip or a word of command.
While I may not argue, I have no plans to invest, either. I don’t believe I need that much computing power in my pocket. Millions of people do, and more (battery) power to them.
For me, and for a dwindling number of others, a flipper is fine. It is, primarily, a telephone and, in my experience, a reliable one. Flipper is linked with Bluetooth for safe use on car rides. It takes pictures, videos and dictation. Along with analog and digital clocks, it has a stopwatch. It keeps track of appointments and, if properly configured, gives driving directions. It can illuminate a dark path.
I prefer listening, watching and reading in quiet rooms on comfortable furniture, and I’m no good at multi-tasking, so walking about with a bug in my ear while watching a video is more likely to make me an accident statistic than a satisfied customer.
One of the areas in which the flipper is apparently thought to fall farthest short is its text message capability, such as it is.
For me, using Flipper to send a text message is like sending smoke signals with a candle and a coaster. (For the uninitiated, letters are “typed” on a flip phone by switching to message mode and tapping the numeric keys to produce the letters printed above the numbers on the keypad. To type an uppercase “C,” for instance, the writer sets the device for capital letters, then taps the “2” on the keyboard three times. A lowercase “n” requires a reset for lowercase letters and tapping the keypad’s “6” twice, etc.)
Before smartphones, millions of people, particularly youngsters, became proficient at this. Fingers and thumbs flew over keypads at lightning speed. Fast typing is still prized, but a smartphone takes dictation and transcribes the messages instantly.
This has its drawbacks. Smartphones’ word/voice recognition programs aren’t foolproof. Some years ago, before technical advancements, an associate was startled to discover her smartphone’s suggested substitution of an obscene phrase for a word that it questioned in a text message that she dictated.
From an editorial perspective, Flipper’s cumbersome and fussy text composition operation has the advantage of encouraging economy — and, presumably, restraint and caution — in writing.
The temptations presented by smartphones’ ability to instantaneously distribute text messages to large audiences is difficult to resist, with unfortunate results.
On Christmas Eve last month, a medical practice in Doncaster, England, mistakenly sent patients text messages informing them that they had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer and requesting that they fill out a form allowing certain people to claim government benefits.
Another text, containing an apology for the previous message, was sent about 20 minutes later.
“Our message to you should have read: We wish you a very merry Christmas and Happy New Year,” according to a National Public Radio account.
One man told NPR that he’d never received a holiday message from the medical practice in his 30 years as its patient.
I’ll bear that in mind as I continue to consider getting a smartphone. After all, it’s 2023 and there’s always a first time.