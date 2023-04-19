WILLIAMSTOWN — “Flipper,” the dolphin-gray cellphone that I’ve carried for six or so years, cashed in his microchips last Sunday night.
He’d been in declining health for about two weeks. The first sign of trouble was the detachment of a tiny section of the hinge that connects the screen of a “flip phone” with its keyboard.
This apparent repetitive stress injury seemed largely inconsequential; the phone opened and snapped shut much as it always had, but every now and then it would catch partway during closure, requiring a minor adjustment.
This caution flag did not go unnoticed. I figured there was a new phone in my not-too-distant future, but other business intervened and I did nothing beyond briefly considering whether to switch to a smartphone when the time came.
On Sunday, when I opened the phone to cast some light on an air conditioner’s control panel, the hinge gave way, and before I knew it I was holding two halves of poor old Flipper.
Over the next several hours, I pondered the question of whether to “break down” — as some friends have advised — and invest in a smartphone, or stick with a flip phone, a course that only one of my consultants approved.
Monday morning found me driving through pouring rain toward the nearest big box store. I’d decided on another flipper. After all, my communication/computing needs hadn’t changed — I need only reliable telephone, camera and basic texting service. I’m not a game player or video/music streamer, preferring to enjoy these pastimes seated in a quiet spot undisturbed and not distracted.
At my first stop, about 11:15 a.m., I was advised that the store’s “wireless guy” wasn’t due at work until the afternoon. I headed farther south and visited another big box. After a consultation that included a seemingly endless verification procedure conducted by the salesperson via computer, I emerged with a new flipper.
At the salesperson’s suggestion, I visited the nearby office of a major national communications company on the off-chance that the telephone contacts I’d painstakingly added over the years to the storage bin of Flipper One could be transferred to Flipper Two. The answer was no. It turned out that I had never “activated the cloud” on old Flipper, and even if I had, it was unlikely that a transfer would be possible, since the old guy was in two pieces instead of one. His condition set the stage for a particularly grotesque scene in which one half of Flipper (we couldn’t immediately determine which half) tweedled his cheerful incoming call signal during a test.
Slightly rattled and annoyed at the loss of the phone contact list, I returned home to begin the process of loading the battery into the new phone and checking out its features, work that I’ve learned is best accomplished through trial and error. A subscriber identification module (SIM) had been installed in Flipper 2 at the factory, I’d been told.
What I wasn’t told was that the SIM card might not be compatible with my cell service provider’s network. So it was with my new phone. Attempts to make and receive calls resulted in suggestions to “contact customer service.”
Luckily, a working telephone was available and I made the call. Ninety-seven minutes later, mildly dazed from reading 20- and 30-digit code numbers from Flipper Two’s box through a magnifying glass and bellowing them over a static-ridden line to God knows where, I was offered a new SIM card. In the mail. In three business days.
Further discussion ended with my decision to drive to the nearest office of the cell network provider. There, the friendly staff settled on a simple strategy to solve the problem: Transfer the SIM card from Flipper One to Flipper Two. It worked. I’m back in business.
The advice from this department to owners of flippers or smartphones seeking to change or upgrade is, like old Flipper, in two pieces: 1) Activate the cloud — on new and “old” phones — and check its status periodically. 2) Verify that any new SIM card is compatible with your network.