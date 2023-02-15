WILLIAMSTOWN — If life lessons were divided into curriculum units, some of my earliest-learned ones would come under the heading of “explosives and other dangerous stuff.”
I have previously used this space to describe how a young associate and I, equipped with mail-order M80s that we’d assembled with waterproof fuses, blasted huge ice shelves along Hemlock Brook with sufficient force to detach them from the stream bank with cracks loud enough to satisfy the soul of a 10-year-old boy — and, perhaps, more than a few grown men. (Women, particularly mothers, having better sense, strongly disapproved.)
At this long distance, I can’t recall whether ice-blasting or UFO manufacturing came first on my lesson plan, but the latter came to mind last week when several objects entered American and/or Canadian airspace and were shot down.
Their recent incursions have aroused sentiments like those that have been with us since the late 1940s. Answers to the many questions surrounding the Chinese balloon are said to be forthcoming, but theories about invasion by extraterrestrials are, thankfully, off the table. What we need to know is the exact purpose of the objects, what they got up to while they were here and what, if anything, is to be done about it.
No such dilemmas troubled a night-time gathering of youngsters on a Lake Michigan beach in the early 1960s. Intent on flirting and wiener-roasting, they noticed only at the last minute the eerily lit flying object that looked to be coming in for a landing.
It fell short, dropping into the water just off the beach. Waders promptly retrieved the wreckage. They found a sodden mass consisting of some drinking straws, a dry cleaner’s bag, string, and some birthday candles.
“I’ve heard about these,” somebody said. “Some older guys make them.”
A representative of the group of older guys was sought out and persuaded to demonstrate the assembly of the “UFO.”
Here, borrowed from “halfbakery,” an online publisher of “good ideas at the time,” is the process: Connect the straws into two roughly equal lengths (two feet would be about right) and cross them, tying them together with string. Make holes in the straws and insert the candles. Attach the straw assembly to the cleaner’s bag with tape. When it’s time to launch (never in fire season and preferably near water), one person holds the bag open while another lights the candles, which heat the air in the bag and you have liftoff. “It looks cool at night,” the entry concludes.
No need to alert NORAD.
Living in the metaverse
The metaverse, a science fiction writer’s invented name for “a form of virtual entertainment so immersive that it would allow people, essentially, to live within it,” is the domain explored by an essay in the most recent issue of The Atlantic magazine.
Staff writer Megan Garber declares that extended habitation in the worlds of Twitter, Instagram, Hulu and Netflix, for instance, has led her to “question the hold that all of the immersive amusement is gaining over my life, and maybe yours.”
“Dwell in this environment long enough, and it becomes difficult to process the facts of the world through anything except entertainment,” she writes. “We’ve become so accustomed to its heightened atmosphere that the plain old real version of things starts to seem dull by comparison.”
Near-constant pursuit of entertainment raises the “dramatized version of events over the actual one,” Garber argues.
“To live in the metaverse is to expect that life should play out as it does on our screens,” she writes. “And the stakes are anything but trivial. In the metaverse, it is not shocking but entirely fitting that a game show host and Twitter personality would become president of the United States.”