WILLIAMSTOWN — One of the best books about writing is “The Reader Over Your Shoulder” by Robert Graves and Alan Hodge. Published in 1943, it has stood the test of time. Nearly 80 years on, its guidance remains sound and sensible.
A poet and novelist, Graves fought in World War I and in 1921 won international acclaim with the publication of “Goodbye to All That,” which appraised the effect of the war on his generation. Winner of a distinguished scholarship at Oxford, he became the first professor of English at the University of Cairo. He died in 1985 at age 89.
Hodge, who died in 1979 at 64, was an editor of monthly magazine History Today and co-author, with Graves, of “The Long Weekend,” a study of England between the two world wars.
I know Graves and Hodge only through their work; their handbook for writers occupies a shelf over my right shoulder.
At large in the room — and, if she had her way, everywhere else — is the spirit of Margaret Dale.
Unlike Graves and Hodge, Miss Dale does not wait to be consulted when I open a file and begin to write. She’s looking over my shoulder, a silent sentry, a reminder of lessons learned long ago.
Miss Dale taught fifth grade at Pine Cobble School when I attended the school in the early 1960s. She wore “sensible” shoes and durable clothing of high quality, mostly suits. In jewelry, she favored simple necklaces, pins and cameos. She eschewed rings and bracelets and wore little makeup, perhaps a puff of powder. Her hair was white. She was, she told my mother toward the end of my fifth-grade year, about to celebrate her 80th birthday.
She was a compact, solid person who walked with confident strides. She carried a roomy, basket-weave handbag and walked everywhere, owning neither a vehicle nor a driver’s license. She sometimes accepted rides, but only in the worst weather and reluctantly.
For the unprepared pupil, Miss Dale’s classes were unnerving. She demonstrated an ability to spot slackers and call them out, usually firing the question just as the homework-light pupil’s wariness was beginning to ease off.
For a primary English class textbook, she relied heavily on “The Elements of Style” by William Strunk Jr. and E.B. White. The “Little Book,” as Strunk’s Cornell University students were used to hearing it referred to, is — or should be — part of most writers’ standard kit. It’s the plumber’s wrench, the doctor’s stethoscope, the landscaper’s mower.
Miss Dale believed that writers and readers should experience and savor, or at least sample, as much of the world’s literary bounty as came their way.
“Read anything you can get your hands on,” she would say.
She also warned that the reading would be the easy part. The tough work is deciding whether to allow the influence of a piece of writing to take hold, to guide thoughts and actions.
That, she surely knew, would be a lonely job.
Hay Day in South Williamstown
As an auto mechanic in the 1970s, Norman Jolin grew frustrated with the increasing complexity of passenger vehicle engines. Hands-on work that could be done with relatively commonplace tools was drying up; computers were standing in for mechanics.
Jolin turned to woodworking and landscaping, making successful businesses of both.
“I’ve been playing carpenter for close to 40 years,” he said.
Jolin, 78, has made hundreds of different items, including chairs, tables, bowls, boxes and trays from wood he harvests from felled trees, most of which grew in the Hopper. The wood is air-dried for two to three years before it reaches Jolin’s bench.
Jolin will be one of the exhibitors Sunday at the Hay Day Fair on the grounds of the Williamstown Historical Museum, just south of the Five Corners intersection in South Williamstown.
The fair runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10 for immediate families and $5 for individuals. Proceeds from admissions and a silent auction will benefit the Historical Museum.