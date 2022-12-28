WILLIAMSTOWN — Years ago at a writers’ conference, I met a guy who told me about the time he’d spent working for a company that produced “customized” written work for students for a fee.
Most of the company’s customers were in college or graduate school, although the occasional high schooler sought “help” with a major writing project.
A graduate student of English literature, my acquaintance told me that his bosses at the company, which operated via a post office box somewhere in the Midwest, usually assigned him to join a “team” assembled to produce master’s or doctoral degree theses. He’d heard about the firm from friends, who had worked for it and who vouched for him. He stayed with it for about 18 months until his graduate school costs were covered and then quit, a move that relieved him of the almost-constant fear of being found out. He’d also grown tired of the extra work, which he described as voraciously time-consuming.
All the firm’s correspondence with customers and “employees” was conducted by U.S. mail. This back-and-forth could extend over many months, as the company guaranteed acceptance of the theses and, depending on the amount of the fee, passage of any “orals” an institution might require for the degree, regardless of the number of attempts.
Customers also were required to submit samples of writing (presumably their own) to assist the ghost-writers in their efforts to adopt the customer’s writing style.
Each thesis or paper was unique, never to be resold or submitted anywhere else in whole or in part, according to my informant. This policy aimed to foil the plagiarism detection software that was, at the time, coming into wider use at colleges and universities.
Fees, he told me, ranged from about $500 for a research paper (minimum grade guarantee of B) to $25,000 or more for an acceptable graduate thesis. His average “cut” was 10 to 15 percent of the fee.
This long-ago conversation, coupled with recent survey results showing declines in academic integrity in the nation’s high schools, colleges, and graduate schools, came to mind the other day when a newly elected Republican congressman, 34-year-old George Santos, admitted to what The New York Times termed “a sizeable list of falsehoods” in his quest to represent parts of Queens and Long Island, N.Y.
“Mr. Santos admitted to lying about graduating from college [he didn’t] and making misleading claims that he worked for Citigroup or Goldman Sachs,” The Times’ report of Dec. 26 reads. “The admissions by Mr. Santos added a new wrinkle to one of the more astonishing examples of an incoming congressman falsifying key biographical elements of his background — with Mr. Santos maintaining the falsehoods through two consecutive bids for Congress, the first of which he lost,” the report continues.
Santos continues to deny committing a crime anywhere, The Times reports, although the newspaper “had uncovered Brazilian court records showing that Mr. Santos had been charged with fraud as a young man after he was caught writing checks with a stolen checkbook.”
In an interview with the New York Post on Dec. 26, Santos admitted lying about his educational background. He said he had not graduated from Baruch College or any college. He had claimed to have attended both Baruch and New York University, receiving degrees in finance and economics.
He also admitted to having financial difficulties that led to his deep indebtedness of thousands of dollars to various creditors. “But he failed to fully explain how his fortunes reversed so significantly that, by 2022, he was able to lend $700,000 to his congressional campaign,” The Times reported on Dec. 26.
Several Democratic congressmen have called on Santos to resign. Leading Republicans “have largely remained silent.” Santos cannot be compelled to resign the seat, but he could face ethics investigations and inquiries about his finances, The Times reports.
It will be interesting to see if herd immunity to moral outrage, which proved its power in tests administered over six years by a former president and his followers, works to keep decency away from the Republican-hosted House party.