WILLIAMSTOWN — At our first meeting in the mid-1990s, Gerald S. Doyle Sr. half-jokingly expressed doubt that anyone raised in the rarified atmosphere of Williamstown could ever fully understand Pittsfield.
Doyle was seated at the bar at the former Del Gallo’s Restaurant on Newell Street in Pittsfield, where he occasionally held court. It was a Friday night, and I had repaired to “DG’s” after finishing my shift as night general assignment reporter for this newspaper.
Here, I figured, was a guy looking for an argument. My experience as a reporter had advanced my skill at discerning the difference between someone on the hunt for a debate and someone spoiling for a fight. It soon became clear to me that Doyle inhabited the former category, and I settled in for a pleasant evening.
The “Williamstown thing” was put to rest promptly. I let Doyle have the last word: With hands raised in mock frustration and a heavenward eye roll, he declared, “Oh well, then, I rest my case,” when informed — in reply to his question about my father’s occupation — that he taught at Williams College.
It seemed that everyone knew Gerry Doyle Sr., and a great many people certainly did. When we met, he was executive director of the Pittsfield Housing Authority and, prior to that, had been for 18 years director of the city’s Department of Public Works.
An unabashed booster of Pittsfield, Doyle reveled in one of his proudest moments when his son, Gerald S. Doyle Jr., was sworn in as Pittsfield’s 35th mayor in January 1998.
He predeceased his son in August 1998. Gerald S. Doyle Jr. died in August 2020.
When he was appointed to the Housing Authority job in 1986, some state officials expressed doubt “about his ability to make the transition from plows and potholes to rent subsidies and tenant selection,” reads Doyle’s obituary, which I wrote for The Eagle of Aug. 13, 1998. They needn’t have worried. In 1987, the state Office of Communities and Development cited the Pittsfield Housing Authority for “significant improvements,” the obituary reads.
“Flower boxes had appeared in housing projects and tenants found themselves in Mr. Doyle’s office for a conference if they fell a month behind in their rent,” it continued. “Charges were promptly levied for damage to apartments, and tenants were loaned lawn mowers to cut their grass. Junk cars were towed at the owner/tenant’s expense, and the Housing Authority organized regular cleanup campaigns to rid the projects of debris.”
Doyle viewed residence in public housing as a hand up, not a handout. He aimed to assist families who needed the benefit of lower rent until they could get on firmer financial ground.
“The problem is, society doesn’t work that way,” he once said.
A 1956 graduate of Pittsfield High School, he had begun his secondary school education at St. Joseph’s High School. His course there was interrupted by service in the Navy from 1953 to 1955.
Following his graduation from PHS, he was hired as a survey crew member by the city’s DPW and worked his way up to survey party chief and construction engineer, having taken in-service training at Lowell Technical Institute and the University of Massachusetts.
Doyle earned admiration for his insistence on doing public works jobs right the first time.
“He’d rather completely reconstruct a street than keep patching it and patching it,” the late Mayor Charles L. Smith told me in 1998. “He had great feelings for the elderly and the poor, and he knew many well-to-do people, but he never catered to any one group over another.”
My conversation with Gerry Doyle Sr. almost always comes to mind when I drive by Del Gallo’s, now long dark. We covered a fair amount of ground that evening. At one point, we discussed the Navy, specifically the Navy Hymn.
Doyle insisted that it was “Anchors Aweigh.” I knew I had him there, and we put $5 on it. “It’s a hymn,” I told him. “Eternal Father, Strong to Save.”
In those pre-internet days, we tabled the subject and moved on. A few weeks later, I again encountered Doyle at the bar. He held up one hand in a “stop — not a word” motion. With the other hand, he passed me $5.