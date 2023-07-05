WILLIAMSTOWN — The second time I visited a hospital, I almost passed out. I have no recollection of my first visit. Having just been born, I dare say I slept through it.

Fast-forward seven or so years to a waiting room at North Adams Regional Hospital. For reasons that remain unclear to this day, I was allowed to accompany my mother and sister into an operating room where the late Dr. Frank Eddy, a surgeon, was to remove stitches from a wound on my sister’s foot.

He’d been at work under a bright, hot light for about 10 minutes when I felt the room begin to spin. I remember hearing the doctor’s order to “get him out of here” and being conducted back to the waiting room by a nurse, who settled me into a chair. “You’ll be fine, dear,” she said. “Good deep breaths now.” She handed me a Reader’s Digest and departed. I digested a story about a reader’s heart attack, and we left soon afterward. My mother later related Dr. Eddy’s explanation of my symptoms: The room had recently been occupied by a patient being sedated with ether, and the fumes hadn’t had enough time to dissipate. The doctor was said to have expressed relief that “at least he didn’t hit the deck.”

All hospitals are the settings of lasting recollections for countless people in the communities they serve. They’ll always be strongly associated with moments of joy and tragedy in generation after generation. NARH’s timeline was a long one: The hospital opened in 1889.

The names of doctors and nurses are enshrined in many memories that endure through generations. The current group of medical professionals was preceded, in Williamstown, by the bearers of such surnames as Bacon, Corbin, Davis, Ellison, Everett, Phelps, Raby, Solomon, Stuebner, White and Wright.

Given the depth and range of the feelings that would surround even a gradual and carefully planned break in tradition, the abrupt, unannounced closing of the hospital on March 28, 2014, came as a profound shock. It was a bad, sad business, and it was taken personally. Many viewed it as a grave betrayal of trust. An estimated 500 people lost their jobs.

The hospital’s parent corporation, Northern Berkshire Health Systems, entered Chapter 7 bankruptcy on April 3, 2014.

It was later purchased by Berkshire Health Systems, which has since invested heavily in additional renovations and provided a range of health services at its North Berkshire Campus.

Last week’s news of BHS’ commitment to seek approval for 24 medical-surgical in-patient beds was welcome. Circumstances in 2014 combined to force a failing corporation to breach communities’ trust. This most recent effort to continue repairs deserves encouragement and support.

And now, from Washington

Although it was quickly overshadowed by two other momentous rulings in cases involving affirmative action and student debt forgiveness, the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to endorse new limits on state courts’ authority to review certain issues relating to federal elections is good news nonetheless.

By a 6-3 decision, the justices on June 27 ruled that the North Carolina Supreme Court possessed the authority to invalidate a proposed congressional district map on the ground that it “constituted a partisan gerrymander under the state Constitution,” reads a report from NBC News.

“The court declined to embrace a broad version of a hitherto obscure legal argument called the ‘independent state legislature’ theory, which Republicans say limits the authority of state courts to strike down certain elections laws enacted by state legislatures,” the report reads. “Supporters of former President Donald Trump cited the theory in various cases during the 2020 presidential election and its aftermath.”

Voting rights groups and Democrats who worried that the theory would survive to possibly curb the power of state courts in election cases in 2024 and beyond welcomed the ruling.

“Today, the Supreme Court rejected the fringe independent state legislature theory that threatened to upend our democracy and dismantle our system of checks and balances,” tweeted former President Barack Obama.

The intricate problems and issues associated with affirmative action, student loan forgiveness and countless other policies and measures deserve thoughtful, fact-based evaluation by state and federal governments. That’s much less likely to occur when those governments are influenced — or run — by politicians who lie comfortably under a (literally) crazy quilt of election fiddles.