WILLIAMSTOWN — On April 30, 2022, a 17-year-old student at the Lawrenceville School in New Jersey, driven to despair by a false rumor that he was a rapist, committed suicide in his dorm room.
On the anniversary of his death last month, the school made what a New York Times account described as “an extraordinary admission of failure, publicly acknowledging that it had been aware that [Jack Reid] was being bullied by other students, but that it had fallen ‘tragically short’ of its obligation to protect him.”
In addition to recounting its missteps, the school outlined “corrective actions” and announced the endowment of a new position: a deanship that focuses on mental health issues, the Times reported.
The statement was part of a settlement with the student’s family; no other details of the settlement were provided.
The newspaper quoted a suicide prevention expert for the public school system in Los Angeles describing Lawrenceville’s actions as “rare” and “courageous.” Richard Lieberman said he had “never heard of a school’s accepting responsibility so publicly after a suicide.”
Lieberman added: “We need to talk about this. We really do. It’s the leading cause of death in our youth.”
I’m familiar with Lawrenceville, having studied there in 1971-72 as a postgraduate. Advisers at my other high school alma mater, Millbrook School, recommended an extra year in the hope that my scores in mathematics would improve sufficiently to assure admission to a “good college.”
From this perspective, limited as it is by only a single year’s attendance, I read Jack Reid’s story with a measure of empathy. I never witnessed bullying, but teenage boys brought together for (in many cases) four successive school years of 24/7 co-existence are apt to close ranks. Sometimes it’s difficult for a newcomer to make friends. Luckily, I made a few.
Jack arrived at Lawrenceville as a 10th-grader in 2020 and soon made friends — and the dean’s list, his parents told the Times. “But in the spring of 2021, a persistent and untrue rumor that Jack was a rapist spread widely through the student body and led to cruel comments from some students, according to his parents,” the Times article continues.
The following September, however, whatever effect the rumor may have had seemed to have dissipated, if not disappeared. Jack was elected president of Dickinson House, one of the school’s residential houses for boarding students.
His election “appears to have increased animosity among some of his classmates and caused the rumor to spread further, his parents said,” the Times reported. From here, it looks as though students’ opinions as to the truth or falsity of the rumor were sharply divided: Doubters of the rumor voted in support of their friend; believers took what turned out to be cruelly effective action.
“A few days after the election, the unfounded rape accusation was posted anonymously to a nationwide, student-run app popular with boarding school students,” Jack’s parents told the Times.
The post was widely shared. At Christmastime, the Times reported, Jack received a rape whistle and a book about how to make friends in a secret Santa gift exchange among classmates.
Jack was deeply hurt, his father said, and seemed “withdrawn” during the Christmas holidays. “Dad, will this ever go away?” he asked his father, a clinical psychologist. “Will it ever get off the website?”
With his parents’ support, Jack sought help from school officials, who began an investigation. This resulted in a finding that the rumor was false and in disciplinary action against a student who had been involved in spreading the rumor. The student was disciplined for bullying and was later expelled for an unrelated offense.
Lawrenceville never told the family — or anyone else — of its finding that the rumor, which it and the family unsuccessfully attempted to remove from the website, was false.
Alone in his room, Jack took his life hours after the expulsion of the other student. He had begun packing his belongings after he was “permitted to participate in a drawn-out farewell that included a final run around campus and a group photograph. During the gathering, some students made harsh comments about Jack, inaccurately blaming him for the boy’s expulsion,” the Times article reads.
Private schools, which are not subject to policies and regulations governing many aspects of public school administration, certainly should study Lawrenceville’s response to its tragedy, but the work mustn’t stop at the end of the sad, cautionary tale behind it. There’s still a lot to be done — in any school.
