WILLIAMSTOWN — Last fall, while preparing the cellar for a “total cleanout,” I came across a battered, dust-covered red box containing a set of Cuisenaire rods.
Made of wood, the brightly painted rods of different lengths and colors are math-teaching tools created in the 1930s by Georges Cuisenaire, a Belgian primary school teacher. They were popularized in the 1950s by Caleb Gattegno, a British mathematician and math education specialist, after Cuisenaire demonstrated major improvement in the math skills of pupils who had previously been rated “weak” in the subject.
That was me. And how. In elementary school, I spent years working with a succession of brave and patient instructors who employed the rods to make math more palatable to my mind, which was — and to some degree still is — highly resistant to it.
A specialist consulted by my long-suffering parents (who salvaged one of my math textbooks from the trash bin I’d flung it in) cited difficulty with “spatial relationships” as a cause of my troubles. The rods were of some help because they allowed pupils to visualize and manipulate a math problem and its solution in three dimensions, in real-time.
The rods represented numbers one through 10, and rods representing 12 and 16 also were included in the set. The orange-colored rods were 10s; small white cubes were ones; slightly elongated rods, colored pink, were twos, and so on. To solve the problem of subtracting 7 from 10, for example, the pupil would set down an orange rod (10), place a (black) seven rod under it, and observe that a (light blue) three rod would exactly fit the open space remaining under the 10 rod. Problem seen. Problem solved.
I don’t recall how addition, subtraction and multiplication problems were worked out chez Cuisinaire, but it beat sweating out a quiz on paper or, far worse, standing slack-jawed at a chalkboard.
As my schooling progressed, so did the difficulty of the math, so by the time I was in high school, I was up a creek without a compass. Kind, experienced teachers did their best to no avail. I served a term in summer school once and was almost turned out for insisting on answering “word problems,” those notorious brain-busters, with words.
To “Pete,” who allegedly wanted to know how fast his Cincinnati-bound train would have to go to cover the x-mile distance from Chicago, departing at 9 p.m., to arrive by 1 a.m., I suggested rescheduling the trip. I argued that Pete wouldn’t find anything much going on at Union Station in Cincinnati at 1 a.m. and that taxis would be hard to come by at that hour. Better to stay in the Windy City, preferably at the Drake, and fly to Cincy after lunch in the Pump Room. Forty-five minutes and you’re there, Pete old boy.
At least I had some fun, but then along came “New Math.”
Words fail me, as does my memory, in my attempt to describe this pedagogical horror. My lapse perhaps could be traced to a psychological defense mechanism, but I’ve met math teachers who visibly wince and cringe at the mere mention of its name.
I found a new ally around this time. We never met, but the humorist Tom Lehrer, a mathematical prodigy who entered Harvard at 15 and later taught there briefly, boosted my spirits with his recorded comedy routine about New Math that swept the nation. He began by recalling how we “used to do” the problem of 342 minus 173:
“Three from two is nine, carry the one, and if you’re under 35 or went to a private school, you say seven from three is six, but if you’re over 35 and went to a public school, you say eight from four is six ... and carry the one, so we have 169.”
In New Math, Lehrer declared, “the important thing is to understand what you’re doing, rather than to get the right answer.
“Here’s how they do it now:
“You can’t take three from two,
“Two is less than three,
“So you look for the four in the tens place.
“Now that’s really four tens,
“So you make it three tens,
“Regroup, and you change a ten to ten ones,
“And you add ‘em to the two and get twelve,
“And you take away three, that’s nine.
“Is that clear?”
Twelve verses later, Lehrer declares that New Math is “simple, so very simple, that only a child can do it.”
“Come back tomorrow night,” he said. “We’re gonna do fractions.”
No. We’re not.