D.R. Bahlman: Once upon a quiet summer night ...

WILLIAMSTOWN — I’m just guessing, but I’ll bet that there’s a lot more for kids to do when school’s out for summer in Williamstown than there was when I was young.
In 1961, there were three TV channels, often static-laden. Games came in boxes, and it wasn’t always easy to find enough people to play. Telephones had dials and were wired in place, usually in some central location where privacy was unheard of. Just about everything could be overheard; all it took was curiosity and an “extension” phone to “get” both sides of a conversation.
What was an 8-year-old to do?
Many of us ran bases or rode bicycles or both, but those were daytime activities. The digestion of dinner was well underway by dark, and bedtime loomed. The bookworms among us took up our comfortable posts and read ourselves to sleep to the night sounds emitted by bugs and birds.
This sounds idyllic, and it was, but every so often fate would light a fuse and stuff would start happening fast.
In August 1961, my father’s mother and stepfather stopped in Williamstown for their annual visit to my family for a few days before continuing to the Maine seashore. “Jack” and “Janet” were generous with their affection and their loose change; they tipped me and my then-6-year-old sister for even the simplest “fetch me” task, and they regularly took the family out to eat during their stay at a local motel.
One evening, the grownups decided that “dinner out” would be adults only. To our delight, my sister and I learned that our sitter would be Marge Quinn, a teenager whose family lived a door or two north of our house on Southworth Street.
Marge was the good sport who once allowed herself to be locked into a downstairs lavatory for a test of a “skeleton key” I’d obtained at Phillips General Store. Also acquired at Phillips’, I recall, was a “Lucky Rabbit’s Foot” on a chain, just the thing to secure my new key.
Having turned the deadbolt on Marge, we delighted in her howls of exaggerated outrage and her colorful threats of the mayhem she would inflict on us after her inevitable escape. Suddenly, there was silence from the lavatory. This lasted 10 minutes or so, time we spent becoming more and more anxious. Suddenly, Marge appeared, having climbed out the window and reentered the house by the back door. Uttering bloodcurdling imprecations, she pursued us upstairs and into our respective bedrooms, where we remained until the grownups returned. Marge, to her everlasting credit, apparently omitted her incarceration from her report.
I later learned that her reticence was rooted not in good sportsmanship, but in the receipt of far hotter news than my skeleton key prank.
Intelligence gathered over the next several days revealed that after dropping my parents off at our house, the visitors proceeded to the Cold Spring Road motel at which they were staying. There, my grandmother, who almost always did the driving, asked her husband to step out and guide her as she backed the car, a formidable Oldsmobile, into a parking space.
For reasons that were never made clear, she depressed the accelerator instead of the brake as she reversed. (Years later, a police officer explained that this not-uncommon phenomenon involves a genuine wish to stop the car but results in putting even greater pressure on the accelerator instead of the brake, often because the driver’s right foot depresses both pedals, a situation in which the gas usually overpowers the brake.)
Regrettably, my step-grandfather was badly injured: He was hospitalized in North Adams for nearly two weeks with a broken pelvis and hip. He walked with a cane for the rest of his (long) life. Three other vehicles were damaged, and my grandmother was charged with dangerous driving, a charge that was later dismissed.
Apart from breaking summer’s monotony for a while, the mishap had a longer-lasting effect: I noticed that the couple’s occasional bickering had become less frequent and more good-natured than it had been.
Perhaps realizing what could have been lost, they tried harder to preserve what they had. Maybe that rabbit’s foot was luckier than I thought.