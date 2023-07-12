WILLIAMSTOWN — Every so often, I’m visited by a peculiar craving: I want to read a good, long, “newsy” letter.
It’s best if the letter comes in the mail, but I’m not fussy about that. Email is OK, just not quite the same. No texts over five words, please; I harbor a flip phone.
Letter-writing, if not a hopelessly lost art, is nonetheless wandering aimlessly in the dubious company of rhetoric, particularly the political variety. It’s also getting more expensive: As of July 9, the cost of a first-class forever stamp is 66 cents, a three-cent increase. (Your current forever stamps will never expire. They’ll send mail weighing one ounce or less to its destination with no additional postage. You’ll see the increase when you buy “new” forever stamps.)
When my letter jones came knocking the other day, I broke out my prized collection of epistles. Bearing postmarks dating from the mid-1940s to the mid-’60s, they’re addressed to my late father. Most carry 3-cent U.S. domestic stamps, but a few bear stamps from France, Great Britain and Australia, where a friend he made during a bicycle tour of England in 1949 had, somewhat hesitantly, settled. His regular correspondents were my mother (his then-fiancee) and friends, many of whom were also his academic colleagues.
One of these, a member of the history department at Yale, wrote in February 1965 to express regret at being temporarily unable to leave New Haven.
“I wish we could see our way clear to a visit to Williamstown, but our new house is keeping us rather immobile these days,” wrote Prof. “AF.” “Ever painted a Venetian blind? Process: 1) Dismantle it. 2) Sandpaper it. 3) First coat. 4) Second coat. 5) Wash and iron tapes. 6) Reassemble the 26 parts. 7) See if you can find which window the [expletive] fits in. We have 18 Venetian blinds and all the trim needs painting. If you ever get a feeling that you’re underemployed, come on down this way.”
An undated letter from a graduate school classmate, “S,” then teaching American history at the University of Minnesota, concludes with a request for a favor.
“Here’s something you can do, if you would, for me,” the professor wrote. “Go over and give [Prof. HLM] a swift boot, seize from his archive a long letter on Father Coughlin, and mail it to me. Due to some optimistic previsions in April, I threw out a lot of lectures ... and now find myself two lectures short on the New Deal, with no inclination to go to work again, no ideas (except to just talk slower); Coughlin can be used to represent every phase of the 1930s, and there’s not a damn thing written on him. ‘HLM’ said he’d loan it to me at the convention, I wrote him four weeks ago, and haven’t heard a thing since.”
My mother, then 24, was studying voice in France in the summer of 1950. She always freely confessed to being a less-than-diligent student, preferring to socialize, often in the company of her first cousin. In August, the women visited Monte Carlo. In the casino there, they spotted a celebrity.
“The large charge of the evening was when the Duke of Windsor [King Edward VIII of England prior to his abdication in 1936] brushed past me and I nearly died of shock,” she wrote. “Naturally, we all followed him into the next room where he and the Duchess were placing a few sous on snake-eyes. Really, he is chic looking and she is so pretty it makes you feel hideously tacky. Everyone was gaping at them, which I’m sure they’re used to by now, but it was fun seeing a few celebs there. The rest of the time we did nothing of note and took off on Tuesday and drove back here.”
Writing from Sydney, Australia, my father’s friend from his 1949 bicycle tour took him to task for giving visitors to the friend’s English hometown, Taunton, a bum steer.
“Oh Dudley what a shame you sent your friends unguided to Taunton. I cannot imagine why they did not stay at the Castle, County, or Burlington, George or one of the other decent hotels. Those places opposite the old Red Cross are what one might call ‘houses of ill repute,’ where the women from off the streets collect what they have picked up. I bet your friends could have murdered you. However, maybe some of the rest of England made up for it. I hope so indeed.”
Sincerely.