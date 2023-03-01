WILLIAMSTOWN — One of the most terrifying experiences of my life occurred in the early 1960s, not 700 feet from the chair I’m now sitting in.
The memory recurs most often in winter. Snow on the ground sharpens the ingrained images a bit, but any gray winter day serves to bring back the horror of the first — and last — time I went off a ski jump.
My elementary school was a short walk away from what we then called the “Snow Bowl,” a steep ravine that’s now overgrown, but in those days served for a season or two as the school’s ski hill.
A generous neighbor collaborated with the school to install a rope tow on his property and to construct a ski jump, which consisted of a wooden platform propped about halfway down the ravine. Kids could “ride” the rope tow up and simply ski back down the hill, but the jump beckoned, conjuring images of graceful flight through the chilly air and perfect, crowd-pleasing, two-point landings.
On our twice-weekly visits to the Snow Bowl, one of the teachers, an expert skier, regularly offered pointers on jumping and urged pupils to try it. After several weeks, having acquired what might be called my snow legs, I signed on for a flight.
In later years, soon after my family moved into this house, I spotted the remains of the ski jump, which had been abandoned long before (probably after the landowner’s insurer cottoned on to the arrangement). A close inspection revealed a rotting platform and underpinnings that boosted the edge of the jump perhaps two feet off the ground. To my 7-year-old mind, though, it might just as well have been 20 feet.
Knees bent, head down, weight shifted forward, poles tightly secured under my arms, I began the takeoff roll. If I reached 8 mph, I’d be surprised, but at the time it seemed as though my doom was approaching at 80. I was scared witless.
The flight’s duration was only a few seconds and I managed an upright, albeit somewhat spasmodic, landing. Grateful and pleased to be uninjured, I headed for the bench to remove my skis and boots for the trek back to school.
The ski jump came to mind the other day soon after I finished reading a news story about a bill offered by U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, that would prohibit social media companies from allowing children younger than 16 to use their platforms.
Citing a 30 percent increase in the rates of suicide among males ages 15 to 24 over the past 20 years, Stewart declared that the measure could save many young people from dangerous “emotional distress” due to increased use of TikTok, Instagram and other “addictive” media.
The bill also would bestow on states the authority to bring civil lawsuits on behalf of residents should a company violate the law. The Federal Trade Commission would administer the legislation and levy fines.
The dangers that threaten kids have multiplied since my young adulthood, never mind my early youth. A few weeks ago, the rare sight of three young guys riding bicycles near Chapin Hall on the Williams campus brought back the days when parents saw their kids off to ride bikes on school-free mornings, return for a quick (and free) lunch, and set off again to return at a set time for the evening (6 p.m. at our house).
From here, it looks as though that’s an uncommon arrangement these days, even in a quiet New England college town. The dangers lurking in cyberspace are more threatening in every way, and while Stewart’s well-intentioned proposal might curtail them somewhat, it’s unlikely to have much effect.
The world doesn’t get any safer at 16.